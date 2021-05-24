Sandvik Mobiles introduce new WX-Range of screen media

Sandvik Mobile Crushing and Screening, a division of Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions, has launched the WX-Range of screen media for their tracked screens, scalpers and modular hanging screen units.

This innovative range of screen media comes with many benefits for long lasting wear life, consistent accurate production and easy maintenance. The rubber media is also much safer to handle and easier to install than traditional wire mesh panels as it comes in a light-weight roll.

Tailor made for the required specification, there are three different types of media within the WX-Range available for Sandvik mobile screening and scalping equipment. These cover a wide range of applications from fine to medium, to coarse, and more difficult applications; the WX6000, WX6500 and WX7000 respectively.

All are dependable, flexible screening solutions with a low environmental impact. They offer 50% less noise compared to wire mesh.

Sandvik WX6500 screen media is the general all-round media. It has the same accuracy as wire mesh at 2–32 mm separations and offers all the benefits of rubber media. It basically does the same job as wire mesh but with a much longer lifetime; tests have proven it lasts up to 10 times longer.

Focusing on high separation efficiency and long service life, Sandvik offers high-quality screen media to fit customers’ particular operations. One customer who has seen the benefits of the WX-Range is Pony Pass Quarry in the Falkland Islands, which was introduced to them last year.

Due to the remote location and tough operating conditions, Pony Pass quarry were looking for equipment that was reliable and built to last, down to the last detail. This includes the type of media fitted to their two Sandvik QA451 Doublescreen units which are a key component in their crushing and screening operation.

Marc Short, Quarry Manager, comments: “Due to our location, we had to source equipment that wouldn’t need replacement parts and screen media on a frequent basis. We decided to invest in the WX-Range of screen media due to its reliability. We have the WX6000 media fitted on the top deck, WX6500 on the middle and WX7000 on the bottom deck of our two QA451 3-deck Doublescreens. We are satisfied with the product and have seen hardly any wear after a year’s operation. They fit the job perfectly.”