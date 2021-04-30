Sandvik Mobile Crushers & Screens Reach Major Safety Milestone

Sandvik Mobile Crushers & Screens have reached a major safety milestone with 1,000 days without a lost time incident.

Employees have worked two years, eight months, and 27 days without any lost time injury, which is a measure of monitoring incidents that result in an employee missing work due to an injury or accident in the workplace.

Manufacturing engineering is traditionally a hazardous environment where heavy equipment and machinery parts are part of daily operations. This milestone covers the company’s global operations, which include offices, fabrication sites, warehouses and workshops in the UK, USA and India.

Careful consideration of hazards is given throughout the business, and a commitment to embed a health and safety culture throughout – from Sandvik’s Centre of Excellence at Ballygawley in Northern Ireland to those who work on customer sites and everyone in-between.

There are multiple schemes in place to ensure safety remains at the heart of the business, including observation systems, regular training, toolbox talks and health and safety focus campaigns.

Safety is #1 priority at Sandvik and its EHS vision is ‘Zero Harm.’ Comments President Mobile Crushing & Screening, Andy McCullock: ‘I would like to express my thanks to each and every member of the team, without whose individual contributions it would not have been possible to achieve this milestone. We will continue to work together for ‘Zero Harm’.

“At a time where our health and wellbeing are top priority, it is fantastic to know that our own teams have achieved such a positive milestone. Congratulations to all our colleagues for keeping each other, our customers, and the machinery we support safe. What a great milestone to accomplish in 2021!”