Sales Boost with new Komatsu Hydraulic Rock Breakers   

Komatsu distributor McHale Plant Sales of Birdhill and Rathcoole are reporting a ‘boost in sales’ with the arrival here of the new Komatsu JTHB-B Series, JMHB-H Series and JMHB-V series rock breakers.

Compatible with Komatsu excavators from PC09 up to PC1250 models, units are designed to achieve excellent impact energy and performance in a variety of ground works and demolition applications.

Said by McHale general manager, Denis McGrath to be “well priced and fully available”, the three-unit series is fully variable to maximise productivity and deliver lower cost per tonne.

Of the three, the most popular is JMHB-V unit with an operating weight from 1,450KG to 7,754KG. Others are a JMHB-H unit (65KG to 4,668KG) and a JTHB-B unit (90KG to 4,550KG).

In operation, impact force and frequency can be regulated with up to 16 working positions to match the requirements of most applications. An innovative energy-saving recovery valve is fitted to recuperate energy and drive efficiency.

Depending on the application’s hardness, the length and speed of piston stroke adjusts automatically, with long and powerful strokes for hard material or shorter, faster strokes for softer material.

Valuable standard features including automatic greasing, advanced blank firing protection, swivel hose couplings and a heavy-duty housing.

Shock-dampening systems help reduce the risk of cracking excavator booms and breaker housings, while a mounted standard automatic lubrication feature helps guard against contamination caused by dust and debris.

For greater operator comfort, rubber/poly components help absorb impact and reduce vibrations through the boom. To reduce noise in urban applications, completely enclosed sound-dampening housings cut the volume generated.

To support regular maintenance, McHale Plant Sales dedicated engineers are highly experienced in the repair and overall maintenance of rock breakers. All of them stock seal kits and wear parts for most units, coupled with inspection kits and gauges to measure wear on all critical components. In addition, McHale Plant Sales stocks a wide range of rock breakers to suit a variety of applications.