Safety Shield Global Secures Strategic Investment from H2 Equity Partners to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Safety Shield Global, a market leader in edge AI-powered safety solutions for industrial environments, has announced a new strategic investment from H2 Equity Partners in a deal which will support the company’s next phase of growth, international expansion, and continued innovation in intelligent safety systems.

Safety Shield Global delivers next-generation, AI-powered safety solutions designed to integrate seamlessly with existing hardware and software across complex industrial settings.

Powered by edge computing, Safety Shield’s platform enables real-time risk detection, predictive analytics, and intelligent response, protecting people, assets, and operations where it matters most.

Safety Shield works closely with a global base of OEMs, contractors, plant hire companies, and end customers across a wide range of safety-critical industries, including infrastructure, energy, construction, agriculture, rail and industrials.

Following the investment, the existing management team will continue to lead the business, working in partnership with H2 Equity Partners to execute an ambitious growth strategy.

This strategy focuses on accelerated sales expansion, deeper customer partnerships, and continued investment in Safety Shield’s market-leading AI and data-driven safety technologies.

Jonathan Guest, CEO of Safety Shield Global, commented: “This investment from H2 Equity Partners is a strong endorsement of both our technology and our vision. Safety Shield was built to solve real, on-the-ground safety challenges using AI that works in the real world, at the edge, in harsh industrial environments. With H2’s support, we are excited to scale faster, reach new markets, and continue raising the bar for safety standards globally.”

Paul Westmacott, CFO of Safety Shield Global, added: “H2 brings not only capital but also deep experience in scaling technology-led businesses. This partnership strengthens our platform for long-term growth, allowing us to invest further in product development, expand our commercial footprint, and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners.”

H2 Equity Partners’ investment will support Safety Shield Global’s mission to make industrial environments safer, smarter, and more resilient through intelligent, real-time safety solutions.