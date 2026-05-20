Safety Shield Global Launches Nexus to Cut Levels of Industrial Safety Data Noise by 95%

Safety Shield Global, the pioneering force behind AI-powered safety solutions for People-Plant Interface, has launched Safety Shield Nexus – a next-generation Edge AI intelligence platform which transforms how industrial safety data is interpreted, prioritised and acted upon in real time.

Built specifically for high-risk environments including construction, infrastructure and heavy industry, Nexus addresses one of the sector’s biggest emerging challenges: data overload.

While modern projects generate thousands of daily safety signals, alerts and incursions, only a small percentage require immediate intervention. Nexus acts as the intelligence layer within the Safety Shield ecosystem, filtering and contextualising live operational data so frontline teams can focus only on the incidents that matter most.

Developed using advanced Edge AI running on NVIDIA hardware alongside Safety Shield software, Nexus builds on the company’s Human Form Recognition (HFR) technology by introducing contextual, scenario-based intelligence.

Rather than simply identifying when an event occurs, Nexus analyses what happened, where it happened, and the level of operational risk involved. By combining human detection, object recognition and scenario-based risk scoring, the system automatically classifies incidents into low, medium, high or critical risk categories.

Live infrastructure trials are currently being held on a major UK infrastructure project, with initial trial data showing a 95% reduction in safety data noise, enabling site teams to focus exclusively on critical risks requiring immediate intervention.

High-priority incidents are escalated instantly to frontline teams through Safety Shield’s S.T.R.E.A.M app, supporting rapid responses and at-risk behavioural interventions on site.

Nexus has been designed as a domain-specific AI platform, operating solely within a client’s own operational environment and live site data. The platform does not rely on public internet models or external datasets, ensuring that all intelligence remains site-specific and operationally relevant.

It also enables clients to converge wider operational intelligence streams – including safety, telematics, environmental monitoring and carbon reporting – into a single live platform.

Jonathan Guest, founder and CEO of Safety Shield Global, said: “Nexus is the next generation of Human Form Recognition. It transforms how safety data is analysed and ensures the people who need to know about immediate danger are informed instantly.

“Initial testing shows Nexus can reduce the number of incidents requiring workforce action by up to 95%, ensuring only the most critical events are escalated while everything else is retained safely for future analysis.

“My mission has never changed – to stop plant hitting people. Any death or life-changing injury is one too many. These incidents are always avoidable, and Nexus is a major step towards making that a reality.”

Founded in 2018 following the death of a close friend in an excavator-related incident, Safety Shield Global has become one of the UK’s leading developers of AI-powered People-Plant Interface (PPI) safety systems.

With Nexus, the company is aiming to move the industry beyond detection-based safety systems towards real-time operational intelligence designed to prevent incidents before they happen.