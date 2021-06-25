Safety First as JCB Site Dumper Crowned Hire Product of The Year

The safety benefits of JCB’s smallest site dumper have been honoured with a national award from the rental sector; the JCB 1T-2 site dumper has been crowned Hire Industry Product of the Year at the Hire Awards of Excellence 2021.

The award has been presented to JCB and Travis Perkins, which has purchased 200 of the machines complete with a host of safety innovations designed and developed by the two companies.

Organised by Hire Association Europe and Event Hire Association (HAE EHA), the winners were announced at a virtual awards ceremony.

JCB General Manager – National Accounts, Paul Williams, said: “We are delighted that our joint efforts to take safety to the highest possible level has been recognised by one of the top awards in the rental sector.”

Travis Perkins Tool Hire Fleet Director, Yas Swindell said: “We are pleased that our joint venture has been recognised in such prestigious national awards; it proves that working together to continuously improve safety has tangible benefits to our customers.”

The EU Stage V compliant 1.0-tonne site dumpers were supplied to Travis Perkins by dealer Watling JCB and are equipped with a drive inhibit system, preventing travel unless the seatbelt is in use and an initial movement alarm, that provides an audible warning before forward or reverse travel commences.

Another key feature of the machines is the Smart Safety pack which includes an intelligent tilt warning system using proven technology from JCB’s market-leading Loadall telescopic handler range. It is designed to sound an alarm when the skip is raised with the dumper sitting on dangerously uneven ground. It also shows the operator when they are driving the dumper on uneven ground that could pose a risk of overturning.

The final safety development to catch the judges’ attention was the option to specify the machine with a wider track for additional stability. This uses an increase in wheel offset to raise the width of the machine from 850mm to 988mm, still allowing access through a standard one metre doorway. The increased track boosts machine stability, further increasing safety on rougher site conditions.