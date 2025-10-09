Rushlift to Exhibit Bobcat Material Handling Equipment at the British Potato Show 2025

Rushlift Ltd, a leading multi-brand supplier of material handling equipment across the UK, is pleased to announce that the company will be exhibiting on Stand No 115 at the British Potato Show 2025, taking place from 19th to 20th November 2025 at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate.

This year, Rushlift is pleased to showcase the latest range of Bobcat Material Handling equipment, bringing powerful, versatile solutions to the heart of the UK’s potato and agricultural industries. On the stand, Rushlift will have the following Bobcat products: the BPM20N-7 and LPM15N-7 pallet trucks; the D35C-9 3.5 t diesel forklift and the B25NS 2.5 t and B50XC-7 5 t electric forklifts.

As the UK’s premier event for potato growers, processors and supply chain professionals, the British Potato Show is the perfect platform to demonstrate how Bobcat’s robust and innovative handling equipment, paired with Rushlift’s nationwide support and flexible hire options, can deliver outstanding results in even the most demanding environments.

“We’re thrilled to be promoting the Bobcat Material Handling range at such a key industry event,” said Craig Davenport, Sales Director at Rushlift Ltd.

“Bobcat equipment is built for performance and reliability, exactly what’s needed in the fast moving, seasonal world of agriculture. Our team will be on hand to discuss how we can support with tailored solutions that keep their operations running smoothly.”

Visitors to the Bobcat Stand 115 will be able to see the latest Bobcat forklifts and warehouse equipment up close, and learn how Rushlift’s flexible hire, sales and servicing packages can support their businesses. The experienced team on the stand will be available throughout the event to discuss tailored handling solutions for agri-businesses of all sizes.

Whether customers are looking to improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime or invest in reliable equipment built for agricultural demands, Rushlift is here to help. Stand visitors can discover how Bobcat’s renowned durability and performance, combined with Rushlift’s national support, can deliver a real competitive advantage.