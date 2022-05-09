Rokbak RA30 One of the Balmoral Show Highlights

Rokbak is presenting its RA30 articulated hauler alongside its long-term dealer for Northern Ireland, Sleator Plant, at the Balmoral Show this week when visitors will be able to get up close to the machine and speak to the Rokbak and Sleator Plant experts.

“Sleator Plant has excellent links with our customer base in Northern Ireland and a long history with our machines,” says Paul Douglas, Managing Director of Rokbak. “The new Rokbak RA30 and RA40 are the most productive and efficient articulated haulers we’ve made, and with a booming articulated hauler market, there’s never been a better time to invest in a new machine. Sleator Plant is a highly respected and dependable dealer that offers excellent customer service. We are proud to join the team on their stand.”

The 28 tonne RA30 articulated hauler is made for the toughest jobs and roughest sites, from quarries and infrastructure developments to commercial construction projects. With true independent front suspension as standard, it offers more control and comfort for operators. The RA30’s new transmission and high-performance engine improve fuel efficiency, operator comfort and deliver power when it’s needed.

The 38 tonne RA40 is a heavy-duty articulated hauler that makes light work of large-scale quarry, mine and construction jobs. Offering high capacity and performance, the RA40 delivers cost-effective productivity in the toughest conditions. The high-performance engine balances controlled power with maximum fuel efficiency. The modulating transmission retarder is coupled with an efficient exhaust brake and fully enclosed oil-cooled multidisc brakes for total control – even on steep inclines.