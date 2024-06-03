Rokbak makes debut at Le Dig Tour

Rokbak has been participating in France’s premier construction machinery roadshow Le Dig Tour for the first time, with the Scottish articulated hauler manufacturer taking the RA30 ADT to the event.

The 28 tonne (30.9 US ton) Rokbak RA30 articulated hauler will be at several Le Dig Tour events – the next is on June 6-7th in Mulhouse and September 19-20th in Brignoles.

Rokbak’s participation in Le Dig Tour underscores the company’s plans to expand its presence in France and build valuable partnerships with dealers and customers. Joining editions of the expo in the north, east and south of France will offer attendees the chance to engage directly with the Rokbak brand and the RA30.

“The 30 tonne trucks are a major part of the French ADT market due to ease of transportation to sites,” says Paul Culliford, Rokbak Regional Sales Manager EMEA, who will be part of the Rokbak team attending Le Dig Tour events. “Rokbak trucks are robust and reliable articulated haulers that will benefit construction projects in France and deliver new benchmarks in both performance and total cost of ownership.”

Paul, who is multilingual, is looking forward to engaging with customers and explaining first-hand the capabilities of the Rokbak product line, which also includes the larger capacity 38 tonne (41.9 US ton) RA40articulated dump truck.

“We will be on the ground during Le Dig Tour with an operator to display the RA30, allowing people to get up close and see exactly what we’re talking about via live demonstrations,” explains Paul. “With its increasing popularity and recognition, Le Dig Tour is a great way to meet customers and show them what Rokbak has to offer.”

Now in its fourth season, Le Dig Tour consists of five regional events in France. The roadshow is a manufacturer-led outdoor event centred on OEMs demonstrating equipment and solutions for public works specialists.

Rokbak currently works with three dealers in France. Manu Lorraine Group covers the north-east of France, Framateq, the south-east of the country, and Griset Matériel, the Rhône-Alpes region. Engaging in events such as Le Dig Tour comes with Rokbak’s ambition to strengthen its dealer presence nationwide and capitalise on the country’s historically strong ADT market to help further support customers.

ADTs in France

France has remained a steady articulated hauler market since Rokbak rebranded in 2021. In the year prior to the Rokbak launch, there were around 200 units sold across all brands within the French ADT market. Since then, annual unit numbers increased and have remained steady at around 280.

“The ADT market in France is currently defined by construction, infrastructure expansion and active quarries,” explains Paul. “The demands are clear – trucks must be able to operate in diverse conditions, navigate challenging spaces with ease and exhibit exceptional performance over rough terrain.

“With extensive projects shaping France’s infrastructure, reliability and productivity are paramount. Rokbak articulated haulers are an ideal choice, offering durability, efficiency and a compelling total cost of ownership proposition.”