Rocket Rentals Accelerates Expansion with JCB Fleet Deal

Rocket Rentals has fired the starting gun on a major fleet expansion with the purchase of more than 55 new JCB machines – including a 35 strong fleet of zero tailswing excavators.

The Gloucester based hirer is investing compact, manoeuvrable kit to keep pace with booming demand across construction, civils and infrastructure. Its latest investment includes 145XR, 90Z 2, 50Z 2 and 25Z 1 excavators, alongside JCB Loadall telehandlers, X Series tracked excavators, and the brand new JCB CT430 140 tandem roller.

Managing Director, Simon Tomblin, says the choice of JCB was driven by customer demand, machine performance and a partnership that works.

He said: “We like that JCB is a British, family company with a fantastic dealer network. Our relationship with Holt JCB is one of the reasons we choose JCB, the level of service we receive from them is outstanding as they truly understand our business and our needs.

“Running zero tailswing wherever possible is now a must for our customers, and with this order we can offer zero swing options from one tonne right up to the new 15-tonne models. JCB’s new CT430 140 roller is also a superb addition, giving excellent compaction results on both asphalt and aggregates.”

Founded in 2003, Rocket Rentals has grown into one of the region’s leading plant and tool hire specialists. Its expanding JCB fleet now covers everything from one to 25 tonne excavators to dumpers, rollers, telehandlers, bowsers, generators and skid steers, supporting projects across construction, industrial and civil engineering sectors.

This latest deal signals Rocket Rentals’ intent to scale further as demand for compact, versatile and high performance plant continues to rise across the UK.