Rob Oliver Award 2025 Presented to the National Construction and Agricultural Theft Team

The Rob Oliver Award 2025 has been presented to the National Construction and Agricultural Theft Team (NCATT) in recognition of its outstanding contribution to combating rural, agricultural, and construction-related crime across the UK.

The award is named in honour of Rob Oliver MBE, former Chief Executive of the Construction Equipment Association (CEA). During his tenure, Rob Oliver was instrumental in designing and launching the CESAR Security Marking and Registration Scheme, which has since grown into the world’s largest registration scheme of its kind. Today, most of the UK’s construction plant and agricultural machinery is protected by CESAR.

Rob Oliver retired as Chief Executive of the CEA in 2021 and was awarded an MBE in King Charles III’s 2022 New Year Honours, in recognition of his services to the industry.

The Rob Oliver Award is presented annually to an individual, police team, or organisation that has made an exceptional contribution to tackling rural crime. Previous recipients include rural crime teams from Thames Valley Police, Lancashire Police, Derbyshire Police, and Cheshire Police.

For the first time since the award’s inception, the 2025 accolade has been presented to a dedicated national police team. Formed in 2023 as a six-person unit, NCATT has already had a powerful, sustained impact on agricultural and construction crime nationwide. Working in close partnership with police forces across the UK, the team supports local rural crime units in addressing regional issues, while its national remit enables a clearer and more informed understanding of the scale and nature of organised criminal activity affecting the sector.

Andy Huddleston, Head of Unit at NCATT, said: “To receive the Rob Oliver Award is a tremendous honour for the entire team. This recognition reflects the commitment and professionalism of our small team and the impact they can have when working with similarly dedicated teams across the country. Rural, agricultural, and construction crime has a significant impact on communities and businesses, and this award reinforces the importance of a coordinated national response to tackling organised criminality.”

The award was formally presented at JCB Headquarters in Rocester, Staffordshire. As part of the occasion, the NCATT team were given a tour of one of JCB’s production lines, followed by a celebratory lunch hosted by Charles Stephenson, London Office Director at JCB. The award was presented by Roy Kerr, JCB Group Service Director.

Charles Stevenson said: “JCB is proud to host the presentation of the Rob Oliver Award and to recognise the outstanding work of the National Construction and Agricultural Theft Team. NCATT’s commitment to tackling machine theft plays a vital role in protecting our customers, our industry, and rural communities across the UK. Their impact in such a short period of time is truly impressive.”