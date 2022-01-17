RMGroup’s new state-of-the-art website delivers first-rate user experience

Leading robotics and automation specialists, RMGroup, has recently launched an impressive new website, showcasing its knowledge, innovation and automation expertise.

The company designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of manual and automatic packaging machinery, packaging systems and robotic automation to an expansive customer base spanning aggregates, food and beverage, horticultural, chemicals and agricultural industries.

The modern and engaging site incorporates the very latest web development technologies and boasts a whole host of features, including a fresh layout that means that visitors can access every page with ease, regardless of whether they are browsing from a desktop computer, tablet or smartphone.

With the homepage displaying an immersive animation of RMGroup’s comprehensive capabilities, visitors to the site will be wowed from the get-go. Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many features to facilitate quick and easy navigation. Searching the portal via product or industry produces relevant solutions, including images, technical specifications and supporting material such as videos, case studies and all important customer testimonials.

Key areas of the site include information on RMGroup’s service and support, where users will be able to learn how the company provides its customers with industry leading service and aftersales care, and the media and resources hub, which contains a wealth of valuable content, including brochures, case studies, videos and press releases. Additionally, and following the company’s recent opening of a US subsidiary in Delaware, the site’s content has been configured to provide international visitors with a more inclusive experience. Full language options are also available.

“Developing the new website was something we were eager to do last year, so that we could present our innovative solutions and expertise in an even more user-friendly and engaging way,” said RMGroup’s Rosie Davies.

“The new platform is easy to navigate and intuitive, so whether you are looking for our bulk bagging solutions, automatic bag filling, robot palletising, or the very latest in AGV technology, everything can be found quickly and easily on the new site,” she added.

For more information on RMGroup visit their new look site at https://rmgroupuk.com/