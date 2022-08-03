RiverRidge Showcases Industry Best Practice to Transport Regulation Unit

Waste management provider, RiverRidge, recently welcomed the Department for Infrastructure’s Transport Regulation Unit to its Duncrue facility to showcase how the company demonstrates a continuing commitment to compliance, and the undertakings of its operator’s licence.

During the visit, which was coordinated by Logistics UK, representatives from TRU had the opportunity to meet members of RiverRidge’s Transport team to see how the company operates its Transport division and manages its Operator Licence Undertakings, as well as viewing the systems that have been put in place to capture such information, both digitally and within its fleet.

Systems including those for route planning, maintenance, recording and monitoring drivers’ hours and vehicle downloads, health and safety and training, were all demonstrated, which gave TRU an insight into the large investment that has been made by the company to ensure enhanced risk management across its impressive fleet, by exploring and pioneering systems and projects, whilst remaining at the forefront of transport compliance.

Group Transport Manager at RiverRidge, Stephen Thompson, spoke about the visit, saying, “We were delighted to host the TRU and Logistics UK at RiverRidge and have the opportunity to demonstrate some of the best practice that we have implemented throughout the company. RiverRidge values its longstanding working relationship with Logistics UK, and the expert advice on compliance and legislative matters that it receives.

“The company also prides itself on our innovative processes and pre-empting the needs of clients and stakeholders before they do, and to be able to showcase this innovation to an organisation like TRU is humbling for the company. I would like to take this opportunity to thank both TRU and Logistics UK for the visit.”

David Mullan, Head of TRU, said, “It was great to get out and engage with the team at RiverRidge and see the risk management systems that have been put in place within the company. As a team, we generally don’t get to engage with the more compliant companies and see how they are operating, so it was a welcome change to be shown how RiverRidge is at the forefront of innovation, and how the company is reacting to and managing risks.”

Within the DfI, the TRU is responsible for the licencing and regulation of heavy goods vehicle operators. The unit’s responsibilities are around road safety, fair competition, and the environment around operating centres.

The TRU works closely with Logistics UK, which also attended the visit. Logistics UK Policy Manager, Seamus Leheny said, “Getting the opportunity to engage the TRU more with our member companies, and to see first-hand the best practice employed by these operators, is fantastic. When the request came in, we knew that RiverRidge would be a fantastic example of best practice within the Transport Industry because of its innovative processes and excellent compliance. Thank you to the team at RiverRidge for executing an interesting and informative morning.”