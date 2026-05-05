Ritchie Bros. UK & Ireland Brings over 1,300 Lots to Spring Auction

Ritchie Bros. UK & Ireland is ready to help businesses grow this spring with its 4th auction of the year. Featuring over 1,300 lots of high-quality machinery and vehicles, this timed online auction offers buyers an unreserved opportunity to find the equipment they need for ongoing projects and future growth.

A Wide Range of Equipment for Every Industry

From construction machinery to agricultural equipment, commercial vehicles, and lifting solutions, the auction provides something for every operational need. Highlights include:

– Agricultural equipment

– Large transport fleet renewal package from SRC, including tippers, mixers and truck tractors

– Demolition robots

– Large range of excavators

– And much more…

Each lot is listed in the online catalog with detailed descriptions, photos, videos, and specifications, allowing buyers to make informed decisions before bidding.

“Spring is a key moment for businesses to refresh their fleets and prepare for upcoming projects. The UK & Ireland auction offers a wide selection of verified machinery and vehicles, giving buyers the confidence to find exactly what they need to keep projects on track and plan for growth.”, says Rupert Craven, UK & Ireland Sales Director.

Auction & Inspection Details

– Inspection Days: 11th & 12th May – 8am to 4pm at both our Maltby (UK) and Mullingar (Ireland yards)

– Online Bidding Opens: Friday 8th May

– Online Bidding Closes: 13th & 14th May



Getting Ready to Participate in This Timed Online Auction

This auction is conducted entirely online through Ritchie Bros.’ Timed Auction system, allowing bidders to place their bids in advance via the website or mobile app. Online bidding for the UK & Ireland auction opens on Friday 8th May and closes on 13th & 14th May.

Timed auctions run within a specific period, with each lot closing at staggered times. As an unreserved auction, every lot starts at zero and is sold to the highest bidder, making it a fair and transparent opportunity with no minimum prices.

Participants can bid manually or set a Priority Bid, where the system automatically bids the minimum required to stay ahead up to a defined limit. Lots of interest can also be saved to a personal Watchlist for easy access.

For buyers wishing to inspect equipment in person, Ritchie Bros. will open its UK & Ireland yards during Inspection Days on 11th & 12th May from 8am to 4pm. Visitors are welcome to examine the equipment freely during business hours.

Trusted Experience, Real Results

Backed by more than 65 years of experience, Ritchie Bros. pairs local expertise with a global network of customers to deliver real, measurable results. Buyers can bid with confidence, knowing each lot is verified, the bidding process is transparent.

Three key reasons customers choose Ritchie Bros. are: a wide variety of equipment, no minimum prices, and a trusted, transparent and simple process that delivers reliable results.

For Buyer Inquiries: Contact Ritchie Bros. UK & Ireland Customer Service at +44 1332 819700.

👉 View all equipment and register for the auction here: UK and Ireland Auction – 13 May – 14 May 2026.