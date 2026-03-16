Ritchie Bros. to Host a Two-Day Unreserved Auction in UK & Ireland

Ritchie Bros., one of the world’s largest marketplace of asset disposition, will host its third auction of the year in UK & Ireland on 25th-26th March. The two-day, online-only, unreserved auction, where every item sells to the highest bidder, marks the third auction of the 2026 auction calendar and gives buyers the opportunity to start 2026 strong with immediate access to a massive, global equipment selection.

With more than 1000 items available and counting, the auction will feature equipment across multiple industries, including construction, transportation, agriculture, mining, and forestry, offering buyers more choice, more flexibility, and more opportunities.

This year, it’s time to Get More with Ritchie Bros. Following a solid close to 2025, the company enters the year with a more frequent auction calendar across the region and with the continued success of off-site auctions, together, these developments reflect how the company is adapting its marketplace to remain closely aligned with customer needs at the start of 2026.

Early Equipment Highlights

Initial listing for the March UK & Ireland auction include:

115+ excavators

50+ telehandlers

40+ dumpers

20+ wheel loaders

80+ scissor lifts

55+ air compressors

15+ asphalt compactors

And much more

Auction Schedule

Registrations: now open online at rbauction.co.uk

Bidding opens: 20th March

Bidding closes: 25th & 26th March

All items will be sold unreserved to the highest bidder.

Why Buyers Choose Ritchie Bros. Auctions

With Ritchie Bros. buyers get more from every purchase:

More choice & opportunities – Thousands of machines and trucks available, across construction, transport, and agriculture.

More convenience – easy online bidding from anywhere, combined with on-site inspection days.

More clarity – unreserved auctions with transparent pricing; items are sold to the highest bidder.

More flexibility – Immediate availability and fast access to purchased equipment.

Planning on Inspecting Equipment Online or in Person?

Customers can explore the inventory online with detailed descriptions, photos, and videos of equipment. Additionally, the Ritchie Bros. UK & Ireland yards will be open for Viewing Days on 23rd and 24th March during 8am-4pm, allowing buyers to inspect and test the items in person before auction day.