Ritchie Bros. Boosts the Year End, Fuelled by Record Third-Quarter Engagement

As the year draws to a close, the mood at yards and work sites across Europe changes: some businesses are eager to clear out lots, others are preparing for growth and looking for the right equipment to get a head start in 2026.

Ritchie Bros., Europe’s leading global asset management and equipment disposition company, has just the event for both – Its End of the Year campaign: “Boost your year end”. This is more than a series of auctions across EMEA region; it’s a strategic moment for sellers and buyers alike.

A Win-Win Strategy for Buyers and Sellers

Many companies, aware that another year is ending, find themselves facing a familiar scene: a lineup of unused machines—assets that could be converted into cash, freeing up space for new opportunities and balancing the books ahead of 2026.

For these businesses, consigning with Ritchie Bros. means not only guaranteed sales but that the machines will no longer sit idle thanks to this opportunity to sell through multiple channels: unreserved auctions or private-treaty through Marketplace-E platform. Sellers can be confident their equipment will be exposed to a wide international audience to find the right buyer, the process is fully transparent, and proceeds can be received in as little as 21 days.

On the other side of the bidding aisle, companies planning for growth can access a wide selection of construction and agricultural machinery, trucks, and more. They can choose to participate in upcoming unreserved auctions or purchase the equipment they need directly through Marketplace-E, where they can either negotiate or buy at the listed price. Every option ensures a transparent and simple process. With optional services such as logistics support, Ritchie Bros. helps buyers to start 2026 well-prepared.

High Engagement Sets the Stage for Q4

Ritchie Bros. builds momentum ahead of its End-of-Year campaign, riding the strong engagement generated during its Super September Q3 campaign across key equipment sectors in EMEA:

Construction & Industrial: Over 18,300 lots were sold, attracting over 12,500 bidders — a five-year record— and more than 4,600 buyers from Spain, France, Italy, Germany, and the UK. Top equipment sold included hydraulic excavators-crawler, telescopic forklifts, mini hydraulic Excavators, wheel loaders, and articulated dump trucks

Agriculture: Over 760 agricultural lots changed hands, with over 2,600 bidders and more than 530 buyers— a five-year record—primarily from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Poland. Key equipment sold included tractors, cultivators, combines, discs, and sprayers

Transport: Over 820 transport lots were sold, drawing over 2,800 bidders — a five-year record— and more than 560 buyers from Spain, France, Italy, UAE, and the UK. SUVs, single-axle truck tractors and tandem-axle truck tractors, lowboys, and pickup trucks were among the most sold assets

“Our Super September Q3 results highlight sustained confidence in the used equipment market and the value our auctions and digital platforms bring to sellers and buyers. With record engagement from bidders, the upcoming End-of-Year auctions provide a prime opportunity to sell surplus equipment or secure the assets they need to get a head start on 2026,” said Duncan Ainscough, Head of Sales at Ritchie Bros. EMEA.

A Packed Auction Calendar

Save the dates! Multiple Ritchie Bros. auctions will take place in the upcoming weeks: