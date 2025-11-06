Ridgway Rentals Invests in Xwatch Safety Systems for its National Hire Fleet

Ridgway Rentals, one of the UK’s leading plant hire companies, has joined the growing list of hire firms choosing Xwatch Safety Solutions to enhance the safety and flexibility of their machinery fleet. The Shropshire-based, family-run business has fitted two of its JCB 145XR excavators with Xwatch XW5 systems, installed by Xwatch engineer Ryan Andres, and plans to expand installations across its fleet in response to customer demand.

With over 50 years’ experience in the plant hire industry, Ridgway Rentals has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and a forward-thinking approach to investment in new technology. The company operates nationwide from its purpose-built headquarters in Shropshire, offering a wide range of equipment for hire, from mini diggers to large excavators, dumpers, and dozers.

Rob Jones, Director at Ridgway Rentals Ltd, explained the decision to invest in Xwatch:

“More and more of our customers are asking for machines fitted with Xwatch systems, so it made sense for us to respond to that demand. We want to ensure our fleet continues to meet the expectations of our customers – both in terms of performance and safety. By adding Xwatch to our hire fleet, we’re giving our customers access to the equipment and safety technology they’re looking for.”

The Xwatch XW5 system is a height, slew, and rated capacity indicator (RCI) solution designed to protect both operators and machinery. The system uses advanced sensors and feather-touch proportional hydraulic control to monitor and limit machine movement within safe working parameters. Its intuitive interface and precision engineering make it a popular choice among contractors and hire companies seeking to reduce risk and comply with site safety standards.

Jemma Dycer Hopkins, Sales and Operations Manager at Xwatch Safety Solutions, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Ridgway Rentals as a new customer. Their decision to integrate Xwatch systems into their fleet reflects the wider trend we’re seeing across the hire industry, where safety technology is becoming a key differentiator. The XW5 gives hire companies and their customers complete confidence that machines are operating within safe limits, without compromising productivity.”

The installations at Ridgway mark the beginning of what is expected to be a long-term collaboration. As customer requests continue to increase, the company plans to fit Xwatch systems to a wider range of excavators in its fleet, ensuring it remains at the forefront of customer service and machine safety.

Jemma added: “It’s fantastic to see a well-established, family-run business like Ridgway embracing technology that helps to raise safety standards across the industry. We’re proud to be supporting them and look forward to seeing more Xwatch-equipped machines heading out on hire.”