REHAU brings back online learning

Building services professionals from all over the UK will once again have the opportunity to take part in a series of virtual CPD courses focusing on key construction industry topics, from REHAU.

With social distancing restrictions still in place, the polymer solutions provider is continuing its virtual training course offering to keep construction professionals up-to-date with the latest technology and solutions.

Following the success of the last run of virtual CPDs in May, REHAU is offering three further interactive courses designed to broaden specifiers and developers’ knowledge of polymer-based solutions. Beginning on September 22 and running into October, the three courses will cover acoustic soil and waste pipe systems, heating and plumbing pipe solutions, and district heating.

Each CPD course will be led by a REHAU sector specialist, including Franz Huelle, the Head of Technical for REHAU’s Building Solutions division, National Sales Manager, Laurence Chownsmith, and Technical Team Leader for Renewable Energy Alexandra Leedham. Each session will include a presentation and additional learning materials, as well as a Q&A section in which participants can direct individual queries to the REHAU team to further engage with the topics.

Dates, times and course topics are as follows:

Acoustic Soil and Waste Pipe Systems – 22nd September, 10am

Heating and Plumbing Pipe Systems – 1st October, 10am

District Heating and Heat Networks – 7th October, 10am

“Though many construction industry professionals have begun to return to work, learning and development remains as important as ever, especially as more innovations come to the fore,” says Franz. “With that in mind, and while opportunities for in-person courses remain limited, we want to bring more online CPD courses to support building services professionals across the nation. By doing so, we can keep them as up to date as possible with the latest technologies and solutions while adhering to social distancing rules.

“Though courses of this kind have traditionally been in the classroom environment, these tried and tested virtual courses are a new and exciting way of providing vital information. As local lockdowns and restrictions on public spaces change, this online learning offering will allow specifiers and developers across the country to access these topics while complying government guidance. As such, they can continue to make sure they and their projects are in the strongest position as the construction industry continues to recover from COVID-induced disruption.”