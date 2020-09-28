Rapid International Continues Expansion with Launch of Two New Divisions

Rapid International, global manufacturers of mixing technology, recently announced the launch of two new divisions, Rapid Tumbler and Rapid Power Generation.

Rapid Tumbler supplies premium, lightweight concrete truck mixers to the UK & Ireland. Rapid Power Generation manufactures custom generating sets from 10kVA– 2500kVA and offers a range of service and maintenance options.

Rapid Tumbler offers new affordable, premium, lightweight truck mixers to the concrete industry in the UK & Ireland. Benefitting from Rapid International’s half century of mixing technology expertise, Rapid Tumbler offers the assurance of both quality and reliability.

No stranger to the truck mixer, Rapid International originally produced truck mixers in its early days before market demands and trends channelled the focus on concrete batching plants, concrete batch mixers and high volume mobile plants.

Rapid Tumbler’s range includes 4m3 to 12m3 mixers plus a 14m3 trailer unit. Engineered and manufactured using long life, high strength, Arcelor Mittal steel, the truck mixers feature premium components such as, Bosch Rexroth drives and ZF Germany gearboxes.

Mark Lappin, Managing Director – Rapid International Ltd, commented, “We’re delighted with the launch of our new division, Rapid Tumbler. This further expansion compliments our current product range and allows us to offer even more to our customers across the whole concrete industry. Having celebrated our 50th anniversary recently, it seems timely to re-introduce one of Rapid’s original product areas.”

Rapid Power Generation

Rapid Power Generation, formerly A1 Power Systems Ltd, manufactures standard and bespoke generating sets from 10kVA – 2500kVA. Manufactured using only premium Volvo, Scania and Perkins engines, Mecc Alte alternators and Deep Sea controls, Rapid Power Generation’s range includes open set, soundproof canopied and containerised generator options.

With over 30 years knowledge and experience in the world of diesel power generation, Rapid Power Generation covers all aspects of the generator industry. All generators are complete with 1 years manufacturing warranty and all components are CE accredited. Rapid Power Generation’s in-house team of experienced, qualified electrical and mechanical engineers have the capabilities and expertise to create a custom fit solution for every requirement.

Rapid Power Generation offers a comprehensive range of technical and after sales support, including 24/7 call out, maintenance contracts, load bank and overhaul testing.

With the increasing requirement for sustainable energy, Rapid Power Generation recently announced a new distribution partnership with Pramac – Generac, acting as sole natural gas fuelled generator distributors for both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Established in 1966 and headquartered in Siena, Italy, Pramac manufactures and sells power generation systems and material handling equipment primarily under the Pramac and Lifter by Pramac brands. The company seeks constant improvement in design, manufacturing and installation of its complete range of portable, mobile and stationary generators products. Pramac offers tailored power solutions that can be adapted to every specific requirement.

Pramac manufactures portable, mobile and stationary generators up to 4MVA, and exceeds the needs of many industries, including but not limited to, commerce, power plants, transportation, telecommunications, events, automotive, mining industry, tower lights and rental.

With the aim of pursuing further growth opportunities in the global power generation market, in 2016, Pramac signed an agreement with Generac – a North American power generation market leader. Together, the two companies have a combined total of 4,000 employees and are the world’s third largest power generation group.

Rapid Power Generation’s new range of natural gas fuelled generating sets offer a range of benefits including low NOx, CO2 and virtually no particle matter emissions, low noise output and reduced installation costs.