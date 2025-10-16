Ramboll Appointed as NEC4 Project Manager for daa plc’s €265 million West Apron Vehicle Underpass

Ramboll has been appointed by daa plc to provide client-side NEC4 Project and Commercial Management services for the West Apron Vehicle Underpass, a landmark infrastructure investment of over €265 million within daa plc’s ambitious €4 billion Capital Investment Programme, aimed at transforming airport operations and connectivity.

The West Apron Vehicle Underpass will deliver a critical new underground link between Dublin Airport’s Pier 3 and its West Apron, eliminating the need for vehicles to cross the crosswind runway 16/34. As a major safety improvement measure, the underpass directly addresses a significant constraint previously imposed by the aviation regulator. Once completed, it will remove this operational bottleneck, ensuring safer and more efficient movement across the airfield.

The works will be delivered in the very centre of Dublin Airport’s live airfield and has been described as “open-heart surgery” within a fully operational environment. Ramboll’s appointment builds on its earlier role delivering the specimen design and consenting for the underpass, ensuring continuity of expertise from concept to delivery.

Regional Markets Director, Cathal McKenna, commented: “Securing this appointment on daa plc’s West Apron Vehicle Underpass is a proud moment for our Irish business. Delivering such a technically demanding project, right in the heart of the live airfield, is the very definition of complexity. Importantly, it also resolves a long-standing regulatory safety constraint, unlocking safer and more efficient operations for Dublin Airport. This appointment signals our intent to grow our presence in Ireland and continue supporting daa plc as a trusted long-term partner.”

The works will be delivered in the very centre of Dublin Airport’s live airfield and has been described as “open-heart surgery” within a fully operational environment. Ramboll’s appointment builds on its earlier role delivering the specimen design and consenting for the underpass, ensuring continuity of expertise from concept to delivery.

This commission follows Ramboll’s successful delivery of the €130 million Apron 5H expansion project, where the company supported daa plc from design and consenting through to construction, NEC4 project management, and commissioning. Together, these projects underscore Ramboll’s ability to manage the full lifecycle of complex aviation and transport infrastructure.

Developing NEC4 Capability in Ireland

Through this project, Ramboll is also deepening its collaboration with daa plc in the adoption of the NEC4 contract form. By supporting daa plc in developing its NEC4 capability and building a shared understanding of contract administration and governance, Ramboll is driving best practice adoption to improve delivery outcomes. This approach is helping set new benchmarks for client-side project management of large-scale infrastructure in Ireland.

Ann Gordon, Transport Market Director, UK & Ireland, said: “The West Apron Vehicle Underpass is both a safety-critical investment and a showcase of engineering complexity, more like open-heart surgery than conventional construction. By removing a regulatory constraint, it delivers a step-change in safety and resilience for Dublin Airport. It also reflects our role in helping daa plc strengthen their NEC4 capability to drive better delivery outcomes, expertise that will be vital for a suite of transformative projects identified in the National Development Plan.”

Beyond the immediate project, the West Apron Vehicle Underpass is a strategic milestone in Ramboll’s growth in Ireland. Its complexity and national importance strengthen Ramboll’s profile for future programmes such as the Greater Dublin Drainage Plan, DART+ and Dublin MetroLink, aligning with the company’s ambition to be a leading partner in sustainable transport and tunnelling projects.

Neil Sansbury, Managing Director, Ramboll UK & Ireland, added: “Ireland is a priority growth market for Ramboll, and this win reflects both our international expertise and our growing local capability. The West Apron Vehicle Underpass demonstrates the confidence clients like daa plc place in us to deliver projects of national importance, technically demanding, regulator-driven, and safety-critical. It strengthens our position as a partner of choice for major infrastructure delivery in Ireland, underpinned by our NEC4 leadership.”

With this appointment, Ramboll continues to expand its footprint in Ireland, bringing international expertise and local delivery capability to help shape the nation’s next generation of sustainable, future-ready infrastructure.