Queclink Targets Fleet Safety and Compliance with High-Performance Dashcam

Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global provider of IoT devices and hardware, has launched its most powerful and flexible dashcam yet, which promises to boost fleet safety and compliance within the construction and plant hire sectors. The CV5000 is an AI-powered, dual-facing dashcam that supports up to two additional cameras for increased visibility around the vehicle or to handle complex video telematics applications.

“The CV5000 is a high-performance, all-in-one dashcam that has been developed to cope with the diverse requirements of the construction and plant hire sectors,” explained Vernon Bonser, UK Sales Director of Queclink Wireless Solutions.

“It builds on the success of the CV200, launched at the beginning of last year, with significant enhancements in terms of camera options, AI functionality, positioning accuracy and system integration.”

The CV5000 comes with a forward-and driver-facing camera as standard and then connects to an extensive range of auxiliary devices for side, rear and cargo views, making it a highly versatile dashcam solution. As a result, commercial fleet operators can benefit from a multi-camera system all through the all-in-one device, taking advantage of true fleet and video telematics capabilities. Like previous models, the CV5000 boasts optional CAN bus integration to gain greater understanding of vehicle performance and usage.

AI detection enables real-time event recognition through advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) functionality. The CV5000 can therefore be used to identify and alert on dangers such as lane departure, forward collision and nearby vulnerable road users (VRUs), along with driver distraction, fatigue and seatbelt use, with a facial ID feature for automated driver identification planned. It also incorporates a CMOS active pixel sensor with an independent image signal processor (ISP) for superior low-light performance and TSR (Traffic Sign Recognition) support.

Enhanced GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) accuracy ensures the CV5000 delivers advanced tracking to less than one metre, while the large ceramic antenna ensures increased signal strength. Meanwhile, the dual MicroSD storage, supporting up to 1TB in total, enables long-duration, high-resolution recording to minimise the risk of data loss and for added peace of mind.

“As our new flagship device within our successful CV series, the CV5000 represents a significant step forward in dashcam technology. It is designed to meet the growing demand from road transport sector for intelligent and adaptable multi-camera systems that support advanced fleet and video telematics applications,” added Bonser.