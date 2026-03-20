Queclink Launches High-Spec Telematics Device for the Construction Sector

Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global provider of IoT devices and hardware, has launched an advanced tracking device for heavy-duty construction vehicles and plant equipment that delivers reliable performance in the harshest operating conditions. The hard-wired GV651 unit has a rugged and waterproof design, dependable network and positioning capabilities and a large backup battery, ensuring uninterrupted visibility and connectivity even without external power.

“Our GV651 solution is a high-specification tracker suited to the most complex and challenging construction and plant rental requirements,” explains Vernon Bonser, International Sales Director at Queclink Wireless Solutions. “It has been developed with durability and versatility in mind, meaning it provides non-stop tracking for complete peace of mind as well as supporting sophisticated telematics functionality.”

The LTE Cat 1 tracker possesses 2G fallback for stable, wide area connectivity and dual-band GNSS for enhanced location accuracy. An optional external GNSS antenna makes it ideal for installation even where there is weak or no signal. The device includes multiple interfaces to support a variety of pre-integrated accessories and BLE 5.2 connectivity for effective wireless sensor pairing.

With an IP67/IP69K-rated enclosure and reinforced connector, the GV651 is resistant to dust, high-pressure washing and extreme temperatures. The wide-voltage support (8–90 V DC) makes it highly versatile and compatible with electrical equipment, while the 5800 mAh backup battery allows for extended operation of up to four months in the event of power loss.

“At Queclink, we are using our longstanding telematics and IoT expertise to develop high-performing hardware devices for construction vehicles and powered plant equipment. These sector-specific solutions use proven technology to deliver genuine operational improvements and performance benefits,” adds Vernon Bonser.