QMJ launch new Hillhead Digital event

TAKING place exclusively online from 9–10 March 2021, Hillhead Digital will combine a multi-stream conference with an innovative exhibition platform that will allow the industry to connect and engage like never before.

‘New Horizons – Building the Recovery’ will feature 40 free-to-attend seminars and panel sessions providing invaluable insights into the key themes that will shape and transform the extractives and construction industry over the next decade: Digitalization, Decarbonization and Infrastructure. This will be complemented by a dedicated stream run by The Institute of Quarrying exploring the technical and leadership skills that the people delivering this transformational change will need to master.

Visitors will also be able to browse 500 virtual booths, sourcing the latest equipment and service solutions in the industry. Functionality will allow them to pre-arrange meetings; chat or Zoom live; download brochures, conference handouts and other useful information into their virtual basket; consume exclusive new product videos; peer-to-peer network; and much more.

Richard Bradbury, managing director of The QMJ Group, explained: ‘With exhibitors unable to showcase their products and services at physical exhibitions over the last year, Hillhead Digital will provide a dynamic platform for the community to reconnect and share all of the positive developments that will help shape the construction recovery.

‘Our digital-format event will extend Hillhead’s international reach and increase its coverage of the technology sector and younger demographic groups. It will celebrate the enormous contribution the sector makes to the UK and provide an exciting prelude to the physical event we look forward to delivering from 22–24 June 2021.’

To book a virtual booth at Hillhead Digital, e-mail event manager Harvey Sugden at: harvey.sugden@qmj.co.uk or call: +44 (0)115 945 4377. For free visitor registration and to keep up to date with all the latest event news, visit: www.hillhead.com/digital