Preview the Merlo Stand at Hillhead 2026

Exhibiting at Hillhead in June, Merlo will showcase the breadth of its construction‑focused offering, highlighting the innovation and engineering that underpin its material handling solutions. Covering multiple applications and site requirements, the range has been developed with a clear focus on comfort, safety and sustainability, delivering dependable performance across the construction sector.

Visitors to the Merlo stand will see six machines from the current construction line‑up:

P27.6 PLUS Compact Telehandler

Merlo’s most popular compact telehandler, Merlo P27.6 PLUS, delivers 2.7‑tonne lift capacity and 5.9‑metre lift height, the P27.6 PLUS combines high performance with outstanding manoeuvrability, making it ideal for confined and demanding work environments. Powered by a 75hp Kohler engine with hydrostatic transmission, it offers smooth, responsive operation and travel speeds of up to 40 km/h. Designed with operator comfort and safety in mind, the machine features a full‑size Merlo cab – the widest in its class, 180° door opening, excellent all‑round visibility.

Stabilised P40.13PLUS & P40.17

Merlo will have two stabilised machines on display: the P40.13 PLUS and the P40.17, both offering a 4‑tonne lift capacity and featuring in-line, front‑mounted stabilisers, boom side‑shift and chassis levelling for accurate load placement on uneven ground.

While the P40.17 provides additional lift height, the PLUS specification delivers enhanced performance and operator refinement. Compared with the standard configuration, PLUS models feature a more powerful 116 hp engine, higher travel speed of up to 40 km/h and the ASCS LCD digital display fitted as standard.. These upgrades make the PLUS models ideally suited to demanding construction applications where productivity and control are paramount.In short, standard models prioritise simplicity, cost‑efficiency and rental suitability, while PLUS models deliver higher power, faster travel, enhanced hydraulic performance and a more advanced operator interface.

Heavy Lift P120.10

For the most demanding applications, Merlo will also display the impressive P120.10 HM, offering a 12‑tonne lift capacity and 10‑metre reach. This heavy‑duty handler is fitted with CVT transmission, flow‑sharing hydraulics delivering 160 l/min, and Merlo’s Advanced Stability Control System (ASCS) with attachment recognition.

ASCS continuously monitors operating parameters in real time, optimising stability and safety during lifting operations. A large in‑cab LCD display provides clear operator feedback, greater operator customisation and machine status at a glance.

ROTO 50.26 SPLUS

A benchmark solution in the construction sector, the Merlo Roto range delivers outstanding flexibility with full 360‑degree load positioning. At Hillhead, Merlo will showcase a special‑livery ROTO 50.26 PLUS, powered by a Stage V 170 hp FPT engine, and offering a 5‑tonne lift capacity and an impressive 26‑metre reach. The 50.26 PLUS is equipped as standard with dual hydraulic pumps, a tilting cab and automatic multi‑position stabiliser management, while radio remote‑control operation allows the operator to manage lifting functions from outside the cab, improving visibility, precision and on‑site safety during complex positioning tasks.

Tracked Carrier M500

Completing the Merlo line‑up is the Cingo M500, designed for efficient material handling in confined spaces. With a 500 kg carrying capacity and a compact overall width of just 690 mm, the tracked carrier is ideal for working through narrow access points and restricted areas. Powered by a 5.5 hp Honda GX200 Stage V petrol engine, the M500 combines reliability, low ground pressure and precise control, making it a versatile support machine across a wide range of construction and landscape applications.

You’ll find these machines and the team from Merlo at stand at A20 at Hillhead Quarry, Buxton on 23rd to 25th June 2026.