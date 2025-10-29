Postrack Launches Asset Tracking Business in the UK to Target Construction and Plant Hire Sector

Postrack, the European GPS asset tracking specialist, is targeting the UK marketplace for the first time as part of the company’s international growth strategy. As part of its plans, Postrack has established a new UK business that will deliver advanced asset management solutions for a wide range of applications across construction and plant hire.

“Our comprehensive portfolio of asset tracking solutions is proven to deliver improved operational efficiency, reduced costs and enhanced utilisation, as well as preventing theft, loss or misuse,” explained Niclas Holm, Founder and CEO of Postrack.

“Our success in Scandinavia and across mainland Europe means we are well-placed to help both end-user operators and technology providers in the UK.”

Postrack’s battery-powered solutions are suitable for both indoor and outdoor tracking, providing end-to-end visibility for a wide range of unpowered and powered assets, including plant, machinery, tools and vehicles. With a battery life of up to 20 years, advanced capabilities, and an IP68 or IP69K rating, these devices are ultra-rugged, reliable, and functional, even in the harshest operating conditions.

“Postrack lets customers know where their assets are, have been, and how they move, all of the time. We work closely with them to ensure they reach their full operational potential through smarter, data-driven decisions. We are already seeing a significant amount of interest within the UK, so we are excited about the opportunities that exist in this new market. We also have several developments planned for the remainder of the year that will significantly enhance our product range and partner network,” adds Niclas Holm.

With offices in Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK, Postrack delivers fully managed, end-to-end asset tracking solutions for industries ranging from road transport and logistics to construction, waste management and agriculture. The company was founded in 2008 and is committed to helping customers and partners optimise asset utilisation, reduce operational costs, and enhance security.