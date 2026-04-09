Plantforce Boosts Productivity with Trimble® Earthworks

Plantforce has invested in over £1million worth of advanced machine control technology from SITECH, equipping its new Wigan depot with Trimble® Earthworks. The investment strengthens Plantforce’s rental offering, making high-performance digital construction technology readily available to contractors looking to improve site productivity, grading accuracy and efficiency.

SITECH delivered 30 Trimble Earthworks dozer and excavator cab kits to Plantforce for its recent North West Tech Day, where as part of the launch of the new Wigan depot, customers were invited to explore machine control and safety benefits, as well as the latest digital innovations with live demonstrations from suppliers.

The recent investment supports Plantforce’s growth and the expansion of its capabilities, allowing more contractors the opportunity to benefit from precision earthmoving, improved performance and reduced rework that advanced machine control offers.

Carl Parsons, Strategic Account Manager at SITECH UK & Ireland, said: “SITECH has worked closely with Plantforce to expand its machine control offering. By integrating Trimble Earthworks into the rental fleet, operators will be able to work directly from digital designs in the cab, which helps to improve accuracy and efficiency, as well as reducing material waste.”

The technology-enabled rental fleet will be a key offering for Plantforce’s Wigan branch as it strengthens its service coverage across the UK. SITECH has worked with Plantforce for more than 10 years, helping it to develop the scope of its onboard technology in plant hire machines for UK construction, rail, major project and energy industries.

Matt Milkins, Head of Digital at Plantforce, said: “Plantforce has grown around the needs of our customers and by investing in the latest technology we are able to help customers deliver projects on time and safely. By working with SITECH to ensure our rental fleet is equipped with the latest technology, we have been able to help our customers enhance efficiency and increase productivity on projects across the UK”.

Matt added: “Rental fleets are central to the increasing adoption of digital construction technology in the UK. Contractors get to see how the technology benefits machine operation without the capital expenditure. Trimble Earthworks delivers increased accuracy, lower material costs and the ability to standardise grade control across mixed fleets and we are thrilled to be bringing these benefits to the customers in our new Wigan depot.”

Plantforce customers were able to get hands on with Trimble Earthworks, and a range of advanced machine control technology at the recent Plantforce North West Tech Day where experts from SITECH were on hand to discuss how to get the best out of 3D machine control and GPS systems from Trimble.