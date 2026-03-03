Plant Hire Company to Expand With Funding from HSBC UK

Buckhurst Plant Hire has utilised an eight-figure funding package from HSBC UK to expand its plant offering, with a focus on the utilities and infrastructure sectors over the next three years. This boost in capacity will be used to service increased demand from developments of national importance across the UK.

In addition, Buckhurst Plant Hire is in the midst of further change, with the relocation to new, larger headquarters. The development of the new 9-acre site located in Rossendale is set to commence in June 2026, supplementing the businesses’ wider operations in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Lancashire, Leeds, Chester, Wellingborough, Birmingham and South Wales, with plans for further depots openings before the end of 2026.

As a result of HSBC UK supported expansion, Buckhurst Plant Hire is expecting to create employment opportunities across the UK, supporting an estimated 25 per cent increase in turnover over the next 24 months.

Andrew Pickup, Chief Financial Officer at Buckhurst Plant Hire, said: “Our focus is to provide always-on support for infrastructure and utilities projects across the UK. HSBC UK quickly recognised the scale of our ambitions and the scope for significant growth over the coming years. Securing this funding marks an exciting step in the expansion of Buckhurst Plant Hire and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with the bank into the future.”

Thomas White, Global Relationship Director at HSBC UK, added: “It’s fantastic to see Buckhurst Plant Hire continue expansion across the UK. As infrastructure and utilities developments progress, plant and hire services have a vital role to play in the success of these critical projects. We look forward to seeing the next chapter for the business as it supplies growing demand and targets further national expansion.”

Founded in 1993 by the Walsh family, Buckhurst Plant Hire has grown significantly from just a few tractors for hire in a small yard, to evolving into a nationwide operation with eight depots and over 3,000 pieces of machinery. The business now offers a range of specialist plant and plant and machinery hire, including utility equipment, excavators, telehandlers and dumpers.