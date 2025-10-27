Plant & Civil Engineer Oct-Nov ’25

One of the most exciting elements of my role is witnessing innovation in action. I am being granted opportunities to often observe firsthand the breakthroughs pushing boundaries across the plant, construction, quarrying, and recycling industries, and to find out more about the processes and people behind the progress.

In doing so, I’m simultaneously seeing just how many innovations stem from individuals’ and companies’ desire to address meaningful causes and solve real-world challenges.

This is certainly the case when it comes to this edition’s cover story about how ReCon Resources’ inspiring sustainability journey has led to the creation of ReCon Concrete.

Delve behind the scenes of the production of the premium concrete using recycled aggregates, therefore reducing waste, cutting carbon, and building a greener future.

Elsewhere in this issue, we’re proud to present a special profile on Shannon Valley Group’s commitment to circular economy principles, and how this ethos has translated to its wide-scale projects’ operations.

Meet, too, a number of the companies which have worked with Shannon Valley Group in the pursuit of their goals.

Make sure to also check out our important ‘Working at Height’ focus, shedding light on the top-quality equipment helping you and your clients carry out height-related tasks.

Our Building Towards Net Zero section continues on; demonstrating even more eco-friendly initiatives to promote environmental responsibility, while Dan Gilkes’ Hyundai View from the Cab helps you get to grips with the top-quality HX360L.

In addition to all of this, expect the latest news, views and insights shaping the industry, as well as enlightening reads from our expert columnists.

I do hope you enjoy the read, and remember that you can remain on the pulse of the profession’s news 24/7 by logging on to our website at www.plantandcivilengineer.com.

See you next issue!

Sarah Nelson

Editor Email: [email protected]

