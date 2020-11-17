Plant & Civil Engineer Nov-Dec 2020

Welcome to our latest issue of Plant & Civil Engineer and as you will quickly discover it is jam-packed with lots of positive news stories from across the industry, with many companies reporting some of their busiest periods, surprisingly defying the Covid-19 challenges and lockdowns.

While we very much welcome news of a breakthrough in the race to find a vaccine and a six month extension of Government support through the Furlough Scheme, we mustn’t get too carried away. We are not out of the woods yet, not by any stretch of the imagination, with fears remaining in our industry especially of a downturn as we look towards the New Year and the end of the Brexit transition period.

That said, despite the challenges of coping with a global pandemic, our industries have thus far come through and here at Plant & Civil Engineer we are looking forward to helping you promote your business activities in any way we can in the New Year that will be here before you know it.

So, what have we got for you in this issue? All our regular features and columns are back, plus we turn a special focus on telehandlers, wheel loaders, attachments and working at height, while in our ‘view from the cab’ series we look at the latest Cat 988K, Terex Trucks Generation 10 TA400 dump truck, Case’s new 1121G wheel loader and Hydrema’s 912F dump truck.

We also focus on JCB’s 75th anniversary, with a very special feature looking back at the company’s long, innovative and proud history, and we have been speaking to the man who founded Northern Excavators more than 50 years ago, Clifford Lilburn, as well as hearing from his long serving sales manager Dennis Watson who recently retired

