Plant & Civil Engineer May-June 2022

Show time is here at last! Now that the Covid 19 pandemic and its consequences have been ‘pushed’ to one side, with most thinking the worst is over, the industry is fast getting back to what used to be normal, a fact reflected in the numbers attending recent exhibitions.

Balmoral Show attracted huge crowds, and plenty of exhibitors, as did Vertikal Days, while Hillhead is shaping up to be another crowd puller; we have extensive reports on all three major events.

It was encouraging, too, to see that the 2022 Institute of Asphalt Technology Annual Conference was, for the first time, hosted by the Northern Ireland Branch, an event that attracted 120 delegates from across Ireland and the UK.

On the business front there have been quite a few recent developments, including crushing & screening industry leader Metso Outotec’s acquisition of County Tyrone based Tesab Engineering Ltd, Terex Finlay’s announcement of a rebrand of the business to update and refresh its global image, and a number of senior management and board changes at construction equipment specialists, McHale Plant Sales.

Meanwhile, congratulations to EDGE Innovate who have been honoured with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise for the second time, and in doing so

now joins an elite group of companies to have won multiple Queen’s Awards.

As you will also read in this issue, there have been some significant new product launches, including Avant Tecno’s introduction of two new loader models, a new 8 tonne excavator in Bobcat’s R2-Series Range and Case’s unveiling of a new D-Series mini excavator 20-model range; we have reports on all of them, in addition to all your favourite features including plant hire, waste & recycling, auctions & finance and our recently introduced court report.