Plant & Civil Engineer May-June 2021

Welcome to our latest issue of Plant & Civil Engineer. The weather definitely hasn’t been on our side just lately, but that hasn’t dampened our optimism about the future of the industry; it continues to look rather bright despite the challenges of Covid-19.

Many in the various sectors of the industry are benefiting from an improving economy, as highlighted in the recent Ulster Bank PMI, while employment increased for the second month running. That said, there is still the underlying problem of a skills shortage, and it isn’t going away any time soon, though to be welcomed is an extension to the Apprenticeship Recovery Funding package until March 2022.

As Chief Executive of CITB NI Barry Neilson says, the construction sector needs apprentices to help the industry develop and grow. Offering apprenticeships gives businesses the chance to play an active role in shaping their future workforce

and creating the future skills that they need to help their businesses develop.

As you will read in this issue, this year marks a double celebration for construction equipment manufacturer Komatsu and its Northern Ireland dealers WAC McCandless. While Komatsu is marking its 100th anniversary, WAC McCandless is also looking back with some well deserved pride on 60 years as a Komatsu dealer, making it one of the manufacturer’s longest established dealers in Europe.

Also in this issue, our ‘view from the cab’ team have been exceptionally busy, bringing

you reports on a wide variety of machines, not least among them a 180 tonne, 30m reach

Hitachi EX1200 that goes by the name of Grizzly 2.0, Doosan’s DX800LC-7, at 80 tonnes, the biggest excavator the manufacturer has built to date, and a 95 tonne LiuGong 995F.

We also turn a special focus on the tipper market, bringing you some of the latest trucks that are currently earning their keep in quarries across the country, as well

as reporting on new product launches from JCB, Manitou and Mecalac.