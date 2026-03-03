Plant & Civil Engineer Feb-Mar ’26

From repetitive reminders pinging on our smart phones urging us to update our software, to the emergence of AI in helping us navigate our daily administrative duties, the integration of innovation is a transformative addition to every corner of our lives.

And with the burgeoning benefits it continues to bring closer to home across our own sectors, we’re thrilled to unveil our smart construction solutions spotlight in this edition of Plant & Civil Engineer.

Embracing technological advancements is essential for addressing the complex challenges faced by modern infrastructure projects. As a result, in this feature we present some of the major advancements and companies across the industries which are driving greater efficiency, safety and productivity. Our cover story is testament to the exciting strides in innovation taking place. Read how Liebherr not only offers a wide range of highly productive, fuel-efficient and reliable wheel loaders, but has also developed an impressive portfolio of safety and operator assistance systems.

This issue also once again delves into the bustling auctions and finance industries and the support and opportunities they’re equipping the sectors with. Elsewhere, we bring you a telehandlers focus, and, as ever, our recycling and waste management and transitioning to net zero sections which continue to round-up the latest progress.

Don’t forget to also check out the unveiling of this year’s Plant & Civil Engineer Awards categories, recognising excellence across the construction, quarry and recycling sectors. In our 20th milestone year this is an exciting opportunity to showcase your achievements among your peers at the industry’s pinnacle celebration, so make sure to enter!

See you next issue!

Sarah Nelson

Editor Email: [email protected]

