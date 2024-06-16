Plant & Civil Engineer Jun – Jul ’24

I’m writing my comment on the day the Belfast Telegraph published the 2024 Top 100 most profitable companies.I was interested to discover that 19 companies were from the sectors Plant and Civil Engineer reports on (almost one-fifth of the list).

Terex GB (Dungannon and Omagh) ranked third on the Top 100 list, outperformed only by our two pharmaceutical giants, Randox and Almac. Other ‘plant and civil’ companies included McCloskey Engineering, Dungiven (24), Toubkal/Strickland, Coalisland (51), Whitemountain Quarries (Breedon Ireland) (60) Edge Innovate NI, Dungannon (64) and CDE Global, Cookstown (87). Tyrone appears to breed world-leading plant and equipment experts!

This edition has a lot inside, including crushing and screening, the McSharry Track rebrand, 50 years of Creagh Concrete and much more.

If you’re going to Hillhead, look out for Golda and Martin from the PCE team.

It would be a great chance to catch up and you are guaranteed to be treated to one of Marty’s one-liners!

Looking forward, we’re planning features on materials handling, insurance, ADTs and metal recycling in our August-September edition. On that note, both Clearway Metal Recycling and Regen Waste Holding were in the Top 100. Our features are a great way to showcase your business and expertise, so get in touch with us.

You can keep up to date every day with all the industry news 24/7 at www.plantandcivilengineer.com.

Emma Cowan

Editor Email: [email protected]

