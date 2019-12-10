Plant & Civil Engineer Nov-Dec 2019

First of all, a huge congratulations to all the winners in the annual Plant & Civil Engineer ‘Construction, Quarry and Recycling Awards’ an event which turned out to be a record breaker in more ways than one. Not only were there more guests, there were more high quality entries, more categories and, of course, more winners – 23 in all!

No wonder the various independent judging panels had an extremely difficult task in narrowing the entries down to the finalists and choosing the worthy winners. With almost 600 guests, it was a truly memorable night at the Crowne Plaza Hotel – and a big ‘thank you’ too to our loyal sponsors, without whom it would be difficult to organise and stage.

On to more pressing matters now, and with little or no movement here on the political front, it is expected the Secretary of State might soon announce an Assembly Election once we get the Westminster Election over and done with…and then there is the not so little matter of Brexit, but what more can we say about that? The New Year beckons.

So, what have we got in this issue? We report on the annual Stonecrushers Ball in Belfast which provided the perfect setting to celebrate the Northern Ireland winners of the IQ Excellence Awards. We get the latest from Shannon Valley who are moving on to the next stage of what has been a major task to demolish the former Clerys department store, one of Dublin’s most iconic city centre buildings, to make way for a new development of retail, leisure and office space.

We hear, too, from Ritchie Bros. who recently held their final auction of the year at its new facility at the old Maltby Colliery near Rotherham. Over the coming months and years, the 26-hectare site will be transformed into a state-of-the-art live auction and equipment care facility.

In our popular ‘View from the Cab’ series, we have been getting operators’ reaction to a number of new machines, including a JCB150X, a Kobelco SK210D dismantler and a Bobcat T650 loader – and we also report on the latest news from the world of waste management and recycling.

And as this is our last issue of 2019, we wish you all a well deserved break over the Christmas period. Thanks for your continued support and contributions throughout the past year. Who knows what 2020 will bring, but let’s hope it will be a prosperous and happy New Year for one and all!

Please click the link below to

download the Nov-Dec 2019 issue of Plant & Civil Engineer Magazine.