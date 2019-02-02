Plant & Civil Engineer Jan-Feb 2020

We have welcomed the New Year in with what is our biggest ever issue of Plant & Civil Engineer magazine, surely indicative of how positive our industry is looking forward to the months ahead despite some underlying challenges.

With the power-sharing Stormont Executive up and running after a prolonged absence, the new Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon has wasted no time in outlining her plans to get things moving in the right direction.

The MPANI has wasted no time either in putting forward their priorities, among them, securing adequate funding for the maintenance of roads, water and sewerage infrastructure, and seeking progress on outstanding infrastructure projects like the A5, York Street

Junction and completion of the Strategic Roads Network.

An increase in construction work inevitably means there will be more talented people needed in an industry which is already facing a severe skills shortage, so perhaps the CITB NI’s forthcoming inaugural Women in Construction Summit to be held in Belfast is a timely development. As Barry Neilson, Chief Executive CITB NI, says there has never been a better time to encourage more diversity in the construction industry. Increasing the talent pool, he says, and making it easier for women and others to not just join the industry but to remain in the industry, is common sense for any employer.

So, what have we got in this issue? Well, first of all, we have a comprehensive 50-page special supplement on our Annual Plant & Civil Engineer awards. With almost 600 guests, it was a truly memorable night at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast, and we have reports and pictures of all the winning companies and individuals, so enjoy.

In our popular ‘View from the Cab’ series, we have been out and about getting operators’ reaction on no less than five new machines, including a SANY SY135C, a Hyundai 90-tonne HX900L, a Kobelco SK230SRLC, the latest Hidromek 390LCHD and a Case CX145DSR.

We also report on the latest news from the world of waste management and recycling, in addition to our regular features on the Hire Sector, Finance, Auctions and Plant Sales.

Please click the link below to

download the Jan-Feb 2020 issue of Plant & Civil Engineer Magazine.