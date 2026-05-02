Plant & Civil Engineer Apr-May ’26

This is one of my favourite times of the year. Not only are the mornings and evenings abuzz with renewed brightness and motivation, but a sense of excitement is sweeping across our sectors as core calendar events beckon.

In particular, the countdown to ICE Expo 2026 is imminently reaching its conclusion. And with its status as the largest and most anticipated construction and plant equipment showcase, coupled with its 2026 pledge to shine a light on even more cutting-edge technologies, equipment and innovations, we are thrilled to build on the momentum with our special show preview.

In this issue, as ICE Expo 2026’s official media partner, we offer an insight into not only the valuable opportunities it offers to professionals across the sectors, but also many of the attending esteemed companies which you won’t want to miss. The Plant & Civil Engineer team will also be proudly exhibiting at the event, so make sure to stop by and say hello to us!

Also in this edition you can check out a sneak peek of this year’s Balmoral Show which is set to once again blend the very best of innovative new machinery and familiar classics for potential buyers and fanatics.

Read on and meet a number of the industry leaders which will be exhibiting and on hand to share their expertise with you.

Elsewhere, we place a special focus on excavators and attachments, highlighting their transformative impact on construction projects.

You can also stay sussed on the latest breakthroughs and updates in our net zero and recycling and waste management sections, in addition to the usual news and views spanning our sectors.

I do hope you enjoy the read, and remember that you can remain on the pulse of the profession’s news 24/7 by logging on to our website at www.plantandcivilengineer.com.

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See you next issue!

Sarah Nelson

Editor Email: [email protected]

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