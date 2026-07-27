Peter Sebold Takes on Key Accounts at Hyundai

Peter Sebold has been appointed as Key Account Manager Europe at Hyundai Construction Equipment. Moving from a product management role within the company, Mr Sebold is well known and respected within the equipment business, having held senior sales, marketing and product management positions with several leading manufacturers.

Moving to Hyundai in 2019, he has experience in sales support, distributor training, product launches, marketing support and events. He is perfectly placed to build upon Hyundai’s recent successes with large fleet operators across the Continent.

“This role represents a natural evolution of my professional journey, bringing together the knowledge, experience, industry insight and personal values that I have gained over the years,” said Mr Sebold.

“Having worked closely with our product team, dealer network and with customers across Europe, I look forward to building even stronger relationships with some of our most important fleet owners, construction groups, rental companies, industrial operators and international accounts.”

The construction equipment market continues to evolve rapidly and Hyundai is developing to meet that challenge, with a wide range of new machinery joining its traditional excavator and wheel loader models. This includes a renewed focus on compact models, such as skid steers and compact tracked loaders, along with a move to develop highly specialised sector-specific machinery, for demolition and materials handling. The recent launch of the company’s Next Generation of crawler excavators has also seen Hyundai’s profile rise within the heavy equipment business.

“Customers are looking for more than just machines,” said Mr Sebold. “They expect reliable partners, who can support their business through increased productivity and uptime, while focussing on sustainability and innovation.

“My objective is to position Hyundai as a preferred strategic partner for key accounts across Europe, by delivering customer-focused solutions, competitive total cost of ownership, best-in-class service and support and innovative technologies that will help customers to improve efficiency and profitability.”

Mr Sebold takes over the key account role from Christophe Lecarpentier.