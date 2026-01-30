Perega Delivers Fire Safety Transformation at Sinclair Meadows Following 2024 Fire

Perega has completed a comprehensive fire safety upgrade at Sinclair Meadows in South Shields. Originally built in 2012 as one of the UK’s first carbon-negative residential schemes, the 12-flat block has been remediated following a fire in February 2024 caused by a fault in the solar PV array.

While the fire destroyed a quarter of the roof and caused extensive water damage to three flats, Perega’s initial surveys identified broader risks. The original larch cladding, timber shingles, and compromised fire-break strategies necessitated a full safety overhaul.

Working to a 26-week programme, Perega project-managed the replacement of the combustible roof with a non-combustible Metrotile system and installation of compliant fire breaks in all roof voids and external walls.

The remediation included stripping the fire-damaged flats back to the timber frame to restore fire compartmentation and installing new mechanical and electrical systems, including heat-recovery units. The project successfully modernised the building’s safety profile while maintaining its functionality and original timber-frame structure.

Darren Parkin, Senior Technician at Perega, said: “The Sinclair Meadows project presented a unique opportunity to not only repair the fire damage, but fundamentally improve the building’s safety. Our assessment revealed risks beyond the immediate damage, and we worked closely with Bernicia to implement solutions that meet current standards. Delivering this transformation within 26 weeks required careful coordination, and I’m proud of the team’s achievement.”

The completed works provide residents with a safe, modern living environment that addresses original construction vulnerabilities.