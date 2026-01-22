Pegasus Grab Hire Strengthens Management Control with AssetGo

Pegasus Grab Hire says it has strengthened management control and increased customer confidence since switching to AssetGo’s vehicle and driver compliance management software.

The UK-based materials and logistics specialist, providing grab hire, muckaway, aggregate and material supply, as well as volumetric concrete services, has been using AssetGo for several years across multiple companies within the Pegasus Group.

The platform supports the management of a fleet of over 100 assets operating from several sites and is now fully embedded as Pegasus’s central system for fleet compliance, daily driver checks and workshop maintenance management.

“Pegasus operates in a highly regulated environment, where consistent compliance, vehicle roadworthiness and clear audit trails are essential,” says Daniel Joyner, Commercial Manager and Head of Transport at Pegasus.

“Managing these standards across multiple sites and companies can be complex, with the risk of gaps or inconsistencies increasing as the fleet grows.”

To address this, AssetGo provides a single, standardised platform that centralises compliance processes across all sites. The system ensures checks, maintenance schedules and defect management are applied consistently, with full auditability, giving Pegasus real-time oversight and the ability to maintain compliance control.

“AssetGo is used as our centralised fleet compliance and asset management system across multiple operating sites,” said Daniel Joyner, Commercial Manager and Head of Transport at Pegasus. “It supports daily driver walk round checks, real-time defect reporting and rectification tracking, planned maintenance inspections, LOLER examinations, MOTs, vehicle excise duty monitoring, and the secure storage of all statutory and compliance-related documentation.”

Daniel explains that as the Pegasus fleet and operating footprint have grown, the scalability and configurability of AssetGo have played a key role in maintaining control.

“We’ve been using AssetGo since 2019, and its continued effectiveness comes from the consistency of control it provides,” says Daniel. “As the fleet and number of sites have expanded, the system has allowed us to maintain a standardised approach to inspections, maintenance intervals and defect management. In a multi-site environment, that’s essential for reducing the risk of potential non-compliance.”

Furthermore, notes Daniel, the move to digital driver daily checks has also delivered significant improvements in visibility and evidencing compared to previous paper-based or fragmented processes.

“All driver walkround checks are completed digitally, time-stamped and linked to the specific asset, with defects escalated immediately,” he says. “The structure of the system also makes it straightforward for us to carry out internal compliance monitoring across drivers, administrative staff and management, ensuring responsibilities are being met consistently across the business.”

Furthermore, from a workshop and maintenance perspective, AssetGo provides end-to-end visibility of fleet condition and defect management.

“Defects are logged, tracked and retained within the asset history from initial reporting through to rectification and closure,” adds Daniel. “PMIs, LOLER inspections, MOTs and other statutory requirements are centrally scheduled and monitored, which significantly reduces the risk of missed inspections. This supports vehicle roadworthiness, reduces downtime and helps us maintain compliance.”

In addition, says Daniel, the strengthened management control over recent years has delivered numerous benefits to Pegasus customers.

“For our customers, that means greater reliability, reduced disruption and confidence that Pegasus operates a well-controlled, compliant fleet. Being able to clearly evidence compliance strengthens trust and reinforces our reputation as a responsible operator.”