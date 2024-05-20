PD Developments Adds First Wheeled Machine to Fleet

Groundworks and civil engineering specialist contractor PD Developments, led by Damian O’Grady and Paul Lackey, has enhanced its operational capabilities with the addition of an HD Hyundai Construction Equipment HW150A CR wheeled excavator to its growing fleet of equipment.

The machine is the company’s first wheeled excavator, joining a line-up of crawler machines from 3-23 tonnes operating weight.

“We’ve hired in ducks before and found them to be a very versatile piece of kit,” said Director Damian O’Grady. “The ability to move about quickly on site, to lift and carry and to be able to dig as well, it does a bit of everything.”

PD Developments was established three years ago by Mr O’Grady and fellow Director Paul Lackey. The groundworks sub-contractor initially hired in its equipment as required, for a variety of civils projects across the North-West of England. It purchased its first machine, a 9-tonne HD Hyundai, from local dealer HES Enterprises and has since built the fleet to 10 excavators and a growing number of site dumpers.

“Dealing with Andrew at HES is easy,” said Mr O’Grady. “If you want a new machine, you rarely have to wait, as HES usually has the equipment in stock. They also provide a good level of service, looking after all of our Hyundais.”

Machine operator Jim Gallagher has been equally pleased with the HW150A CR’s performance, comfort and useability. “It’s a really good machine, very comfortable,” he said.

“The full 360 camera system is excellent, I can select which camera to use, or see all around the machine on the screen. The excavator has plenty of lifting power too, with plenty of reach and it is really stable, even when working across carriage.”

PD Developments has been employed on a range of groundworks projects across the North-West and the Midlands, building car parking space in Liverpool Docks and constructing base foundations for manufacturing and distribution facilities. With a growing customer base, the company is happy to travel farther afield to complete projects in the future, though at present it has a very full order book.

“The future is bright, as they say,” said Mr O’Grady.

HD Hyundai’s HW150A CR is one of a growing range of A-Series wheeled models, with operating weights of 6-21 tonnes. Tipping the scales at just over 17-tonnes, the HW150A CR has a compact radius counterweight design, making it ideal for urban use or for confined job sites. The machine is powered by a Stage V compliant Cummins diesel engine with an all-in-one exhaust after treatment system.

A load-sensing hydraulic system provides easy multi-function working and strong lifting capabilities. The machine is equipped with outriggers and a dozer blade, adding to its versatility and delivering a stable platform for heavier lifting duties. It can also be supplied with a trailer hitch preparation kit and ready for 2D machine guidance or 3D machine control systems. The machine is available with a 4.6m monoboom, combined with 2, 2.45 or 2.6m dipper arms. Alternatively, there is a 5m two-piece main boom with the same choice of dippers.

To find out more about the Hyundai A-Series, visit www.hyundai-ce.eu