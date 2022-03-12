Over 80 classic and vintage tractors to be Auctioned in Newry 

East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, will host an on-site sale of over 80 classic and vintage tractors on Saturday 2nd April, in Newry, County Down. The tractors will be sold on behalf of well-known collector, Aidan Strain.

The collection was begun by Aidan Strain in the 1990s, with a focus on Massey Fergusons, David Browns, Fords and Internationals, and now encompasses 81 tractors, as well as various vehicles, implements and spares. Aiden is now selling the collection to allow for growth of his business, Aidan Strain Electrical Engineering Ltd.

He comments: “I was born on a farm, and as soon as I could I started buying up tractors from the 1960s and 1970s, ones which we used during my childhood. I have been growing this collection now for over 30 years, and I always knew that when I reached my mid-60s I would have to sell up, other things in life have now taken over and I want someone else to be able to enjoy them.

“I have sought out and collected the tractors which remind me of my youth on the farm, I have found examples of the tractors which my grandfather and my father used, such as the International B250 and B414 examples which were so popular at the time.

“As I got older, we moved onto Massey Fergusons and worked with many different tractors on my neighbour’s farms, so I have been collecting those as well. I have bought these tractors from everywhere, from auctions or even ones I have driven past on the road. When I had time and I was younger, I used to love doing them up, and now all of the tractors on offer are in tip top condition. I will be sad to see the tractors go but always knew this day would come.”

Highlights

Highlights of the sale include a 1963 Doe Triple D, which has undergone a recent restoration and has a presale estimate of £50,000 – £60,000; a 1950s David Brown 50D, which has an estimate of £30,000 – £35,000; a 1960s County 654, with an estimate of £25,000 – £30,000; a 1970s Roadless 115, estimate £15,000 – £18,000; a 1953 Roadless B450, estimate £14,000 – £16,000 and a 1970s Massey Ferguson 135 four-wheel drive, which is estimated to sell for £18,000 – £22,000.

Oliver Godfrey, Director, Cheffins says: “This is one of the largest single vendor collections to come available in Northern Ireland for decades. Aidan Strain has amassed a hugely impressive collection here, with a clear direction in terms of which tractors he was buying. Only examples of the best quality are available at the sale, many of which have been carefully restored over recent years. This is set to be an important sale, and we look forward to being able to offer it to the market.”

The sale will take place on 2nd April both online via www.cheffins.co.uk and on-site at Mullaghbawn, Newry.