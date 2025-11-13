Over £2 million Achieved from the Sale of Agricultural Machinery from Rea Valley Tractors

BPI has successfully completed a series of agricultural machinery auctions following the closure of Rea Valley Tractors, a long-established Midlands-based dealership with multiple depots across Shropshire, the Midlands, the North West and Wales.

Delivered on behalf of a finance company, the first phase of sales achieved more than £2 million from the disposal of assets previously operated by the dealer. Rea Valley Tractors represented leading manufacturers including John Deere, New Holland, Valtra and JCB, with the initial auctions featuring a range of high-quality tractors, telehandlers, combines, attachments and support equipment.

All assets were relocated to BPI’s operating centre in York, in collaboration with Johnsons Haulage. Each item was valeted, inspected, appraised, catalogued, videoed, marketed and sold before being delivered to buyers across the UK and beyond. The site is also registered to provide phytosanitary cleaning to DEFRA standards for export, ensuring compliance for international shipments.

BPI’s commercial and operations teams worked closely to coordinate the cataloguing, logistics and marketing of the assets. The sales campaign combined targeted promotion through well-known agricultural publications, including Farmers Weekly and Farmers Guide, with outreach across BPI’s established agricultural buyer network and digital channels — driving strong participation from farmers, contractors, overseas dealers, and end users across the country.

Competition across the auctions was exceptional, with sustained bidding on key lots from both UK-based and international buyers. Notable highlights included:

• 2022 John Deere 8RX 410 Four Tracked Tractor – sold for £155,000

• 2024 Valtra Q305 4WD Tractor – sold for £127,000

• 2023 New Holland T7.270 4WD Tractor – sold for £111,000

• 2024 JCB 542-70 Telehandler – sold for £85,000

• 2023 Kuhn Espro 4000R Trailed Pneumatic Seed Drill – sold for £53,000

Nathan Burnham, Associate Director at BPI, commented: “The scale of this project reflects both the importance and the resilience of the agricultural industry. Despite challenging trading conditions, there remains huge demand for quality machinery — and sales of this size offer buyers rare access to premium equipment at realistic prices. It’s been a significant undertaking for our team, but one that has demonstrated the strength of our process and our buyer network.”

Kevin Gardner, Commercial Manager at BPI, added: “This sale brought to market an outstanding selection of modern, well-maintained machinery from some of the most respected manufacturers in the industry. The level of buyer engagement we’ve seen — particularly for tractors and telehandlers — highlights just how active the market remains for quality agricultural equipment. It’s been encouraging to see so many long-standing customers and new buyers alike taking part.”

Working in partnership with Johnsons Haulage enabled an efficient, environmentally conscious process. By operating directly from a haulier’s site, BPI minimised dead miles, reducing both costs and CO₂ emissions. Johnsons Haulage delivered around 75% of the sold assets to customers across the UK and overseas — from the north of Scotland down to Southampton, across Ireland and as far as Belgium.

Wayne Johnson, Transport Manager at Johnsons Haulage, commented: “It’s been an easy process working alongside Nathan, Kevin, and the wider BPI team. Everything has gone smoothly, which isn’t always the case with projects of this scale. We’ve also been able to combine multiple buyers’ equipment onto shared loads, helping to minimise CO₂ impact and improve delivery efficiency.”

With further agricultural machinery auctions featuring assets from Rea Valley Tractors scheduled to follow, the next phase will include a wide range of ex-hire, recently registered telehandlers, alongside Isuzu D-Max vehicles and Kuhn tedders.

BPI continues to support the farming community with transparent, well-managed sales that deliver strong returns and valuable opportunities for buyers. The company remains a trusted partner to finance providers and agricultural businesses seeking effective asset disposal solutions.