Ormeau Avenue Sewerage Project Team – Most Considerate Constructors

NI Water’s contractor, Dawson-WAM, has scooped a prestigious Considerate Constructors Award at a recent digital ceremony in recognition of their work on the Ormeau Avenue Sewerage Improvement Project. The £5 million project was presented with the Considerate Constructors Scheme’s ‘2020 Most Considerate National Site Award.’

A benchmark for industry standards, the award acknowledges the efforts made from the outset to ensure that the project team were “considerate” in their approach and that the project did not unduly affect the lives of local residents and businesses.

The £5 million project involved the upgrade of major sewers within the Ormeau Avenue/Lower Ormeau Road, Dublin Road, Bruce Street, Sandy Row and Joy Street areas of Belfast.

Some of the sewers within this area dated back to the late 1800s and were in very poor condition. In addition to the upgrade of the existing sewers in the area, the project included the construction of a new underground Wastewater Pumping Station within at Hardcastle Street.

At the height of construction, shoppers and commuters on Great Victoria Street and the Dublin Road were oblivious to the fact a large sewer was being tunnelled right under traffic and pedestrians at a depth of 2 double decker buses!

Mark Sefton NI Water Project Manager said, “Dawson WAM adopted an extremely proactive approach from the initial phase of development. Meetings were arranged with the local community to explain the extent of the work and careful traffic management was key in this busy city centre location.

“This was undoubtedly a challenging project to enhance the sewerage infrastructure and we are pleased to have delivered the benefits of reduced flood risk and environmental improvement, whilst also providing additional capacity to support economic development within this area of the city.

“The scheme was successfully completed in Autumn 2019 and has helped local communities in the area to thrive and develop, as well as supporting the development of the Linen Quarter. I would like to thank all our stakeholders for their support of the project and congratulate the wider team involved in this award.”

Gerard McColgan Contracts Director Dawson WAM added: “Public safety and traffic management were paramount in this scheme and our site team were flexible in altering routes where possible to suit the needs of the public. Several educational visits and fundraising initiatives were also instigated to raise money for local charities such as Chest Heart & Stroke.

“This is the most prestigious level of award at the 2020 National Site Awards and is recognition of the exceptional effort and commitment that the project team has made to reach the highest standards of performance. This site joins a very small number of Most Considerate National Site Award winners across the UK and is a fantastic achievement!”