Operators gain valuable insight with all-new Yanmar app

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA has launched an innovative new app to provide operators with in-depth practical and technical information about the latest Yanmar machines; it is compatible with all new models featuring a QR code.

Simply point your smartphone camera at the code and wait to be redirected to the relevant machine page. As well as detailed user information, such as the product manual and tutorial videos, operators can access machine safety instructions, lashing and slinging diagrams and daily maintenance guidance.

Users can quickly navigate every model in the Yanmar range via the easy-to-use menus and simple online search fields. For more frequent use, operators can even add a shortcut to their smartphone homepage for faster digital access.

Damiano Violi, Managing Director at Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, commented: “We developed Yanmar Scan to provide operators with a simple way to access important machine information via their smartphone. The new tool aims makes it easy to search for machine use, machine safety and machine maintenance data and eliminates the need to keep paper copies on site.

“This forward-thinking approach not only maximises efficiencies, but also further improves the user experience and makes maintenance checks, operator training and preparing machines for transport easier than ever!”

To help users navigate the new app, Yanmar has created a helpful motion design video. Available in four languages, it can be accessed via the Yanmar YouTube channel. For more information about Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.yanmar.com/gb/construction