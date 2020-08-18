On your guard: deterring the would-be criminal

There’s been a worrying increase in heavy machinery theft in the UK since the introduction of lockdown measures caused by COVID-19.

According to statistics by the Construction Equipment Association (CEA), data showed a 50 per cent jump in the theft of construction machines from UK sites shut down due to coronavirus.

Even though most sites are now operational again, the threat of theft remains. Here, Ian Chapman, product specialist at exclusive Cat equipment and parts dealer, Finning UK & Ireland, explains how to keep your equipment safe and secure by thinking like a criminal.

The theft of heavy machine equipment from construction sites is prolific. It is estimated that the industry loses £800 million a year from theft and associated costs, such as having to buy or hire replacement equipment, loss of business, penalty fees for late delivery of projects and increased insurance premiums. The reasons criminals target construction sites though is obvious: plentiful opportunity, low risk and high financial reward. Construction firms, however, can take proactive measures to protect their equipment, prevent theft and reduce the financial loss that results.

The most common types of stolen equipment include tractors, wheel loaders, utility vehicles and skid steer loaders – with mini excavators being reported as the most stolen type of plant equipment due to their relatively compact size and ease of concealment – with a total of 650 mini excavators reported as stolen nationwide in 2018.

Criminals don’t always target the machines in their entirety, however. Components of machines are also at high risk, with tyres, GPS systems and even fuel from the tank commonly being stolen, causing inconvenience and costly delays on site. Larger heavy machinery is difficult to manoeuvre, so criminals often take accessories such as buckets, brakers and generators, which are regularly left unsecured on locked sites overnight.

Safe and secure

Securing large equipment using heavy-duty chains or a cable is an effective deterrent for a would-be thief. Portable equipment can also be secured in the same way; using chains to secure tyres, or removing them completely to be stored in a locked enclosure. Smaller machines can also be safeguarded by using a bit of real-world Tetris; by arranging large machines to surround your smaller, easier-to move equipment, any attempt at possible theft would be met with a difficult, noisy and time consuming task.

Sadly, where there’s a will, there’s often a way and If you are unfortunate enough to have your machine equipment stolen, the odds are stacked against you for seeing it again, with a less than ten per cent recovery rate, largely due to identification and delayed reports to the police. Improving chances of getting equipment back is getting easier though, advances in technology including GPS tracking and telematic systems, showing the machines physical location, many of these systems come as standard in all new Cat machines, and can be added on/retrofitted to offer the same protection to used equipment.

Unfortunately, there are no guarantees of complete safety on construction sites, and heavy equipment theft doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. However, by being proactive physically around the site and taking out comprehensive commercial insurance such as the Cat Insurance programs offered by Finning UK & Ireland, can help firms avoid the headache of costs, reports and replacement, and protect the investment made in heavy equipment.