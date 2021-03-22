Norwest Plant agrees multi-million pound site dumper deal

Norwest Plant, Mecalac’s official dealer for North Wales and the North West of England, has agreed a multi-million pound deal with B&W Plant Hire to add 71 state-of-the-art site dumpers to its fleet in 2021.

Headquartered in Blackburn and operating from rental sites in Keighley, Northwich and Southampton, B&W Plant Hire’s four depots service construction, agriculture and earthworks professionals across the country. With deliveries spread across 2021, the new dumpers will provide hire customers with access to the latest industry innovations and equipment technologies.

Jonathan Campbell, Managing Director of Norwest Plant, commented: “With a hard-earned reputation for service excellence and equipment reliability, the B&W Plant Hire team wanted to expand their fleet with the market’s best site dumpers.

“Blending style, performance, technology and safety, Mecalac’s range was deemed the perfect solution. Robust and rental-tough, each model offers class-leading skip strength and a chassis engineered for rugged reliability. We look forward to working closely with B&W Plant Hire throughout 2021, ensuring each new dumper meets exacting standards.”

Andrew Partington, General Manager at B&W Plant Hire, added: “Our customers demand the best – and we pride ourselves on delivering over and above expectations. With Mecalac’s site dumper range, we were impressed with the build quality, design and safety technologies included as standard. The 71 new models will be a welcome addition to our fleet – we’re confident that feedback from our customers will be equally as positive.”

Paul Macpherson, Commercial Director at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, concluded: “Flexible, versatile and intuitive, Mecalac site dumpers really are the market leaders. To see one of the UK’s leading private hire companies place a significant order through Norwest Plant is not just a testament to the excellent equipment we make, but also the outstanding service our dealers provide.”