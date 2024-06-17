Recycle NI and the Chartered Institution of Waste Management Northern Ireland will be staging year’s Northern Ireland Waste & Resource Management Conference 2024 on June 20th in The Europa Hotel in Belfast.

The leading domestic speakers and international waste and resource management experts are flying into Belfast for this year’s event. The conference runs from 9:00am – 4:00pm. The theme for this year’s conference is Ever Increasing Circles – Circular Economy: Engagement, Action & Impact

Well over 200 delegates are expected from both the public and private sectors to attend this year’s live event making it by far the largest waste and resource management conference ever to take place in Northern Ireland.

One of the keynote speakers this year is Mark Shayler. Mark has worked in sustainability for 33 years, he works on the creativity and innovation of products, services and business models; and he is a coach and facilitator for businesses and individuals. His clients include Patagonia, Nike, Samsung, EE, Audi, Bombay Sapphire, Seedlip, Universal Works, Unilever, Mars and many more.

Another keynote speaker not to be missed is Tom Burke of Coca Cola Ireland who will be discussing their new plant in Newry and how they plan their Journey to a World without Waste on the Island of Ireland.

The proud sponsors of this year’s prestigious event are RiverRidge, A&L Goodbody, Beauparc, WRAP and LARAC as well as many exhibitors such as Re-Gen, ENVA, Ulster Shredders, QRS, Kiverco, Romaquip, Shabra Plastics, Taggarts, Storm Environmental, Routeware and the RPM Program.

Conference tickets are on sale for £156 for CIWM NI and Recycle NI members and £195 to the general public and can be purchased at www.wasteconference.org