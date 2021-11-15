NORRIS takes delivery of first Cat® 302.7s in the UK

National plant hire and equipment supplier, Norris Plant Hire & Sales Ltd, has expanded its fleet of Cat equipment with two 302.7 mini excavators from exclusive Caterpillar® dealer, Finning UK & Ireland — continuing its trend of being at the forefront of new technology by ordering the latest machines as they are announced in the UK.

Offering one of the largest selections of Cat machines for hire in the East Midlands and the UK, Andy Norris from Norris Plant Hire has always been one of the first to invest in the latest models that are announced by Caterpillar. In recent years, Andy has purchased the UK’s first Cat 306s, 310s, and now, the 302.7s, firmly placing him at the front line of new technology and machines.

The investments mean Norris Plant Hire’s fleet has increased to 44 next-gen machines and new models in 2021 — a mix of 301.6s, 301.8s, 306s, 308s and 310s — with another 50 units ordered for 2022. The latest 302.7s recently delivered have already been sent out on site with S.D Staples Plant Hire, who is currently working on a project in Bottesford.

“Reliability is one of the biggest factors when choosing machines for the hire fleet, and we’ve found that is guaranteed with Cat equipment,” said Andy Norris, Managing Director of Norris Plant Hire. “The build quality of the next-gen excavators is second to none, and it means that we can have 100 per cent confidence in the product before it goes out to site. We rarely hear of any problems that arise from operating the Cat machines due to their high specification and quality.”

“Norris Plant Hire’s new 302.7s were dropped on site for our project recently to work on groundworks and drainage at an industrial unit,” said Simon Staples of S.D Staples Plant Hire. “I’ve hired Norris Plants Cat 301.8 before and really rated the machine, so I was looking forward to operating the 302.7, and it hasn’t let me down — it’s a great looking machine, which is always a bonus. The cab is spacious for a mini excavator, and the whole machine is user-friendly with easily controlled levers and control panel. It’s a great machine in terms of speed for both travelling and digging with plenty of power behind it. To excavate with, you can be as precise and gentle as you could ever need to be, making it ideal for tricky excavations”.

“We’ve worked closely with Norris Plant Hire and Andy for the last 13 years,” said Jake Wright, National Account Manager at Finning UK & Ireland. “The variety of machines that the company has invested in means that their customers will always have the perfect Cat machine for their project, as well as reaping the benefit of the latest Cat technology and features. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with Andy to keep Norris Plant at the forefront of the plant hire industry.”

Norris Plant Hire’s 302.7s, the newest in the range of Caterpillar’s next generation of mini excavators, are equipped with features such as auto-idle, auto engine shutdown, and efficient hydraulics with a variable displacement pump designed to help operators in a wide range of applications, delivering power and performance in a compact size.

For more information on Cat next generation excavators or the newest machine in the range, the Cat 302.7, visit www.finning.com