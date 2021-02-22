NI Water Investment in Holywood Sewer Improvement Programme Complete

Contractors for NI Water have completed an essential programme of sewer improvement work, representing an investment of over £900,000 in the Holywood area of County Down. The project team included civil engineering contractors GRAHAM and McAdam Design

The work involved replacing the existing sewage pumping main between an existing pumping station beside the Holywood Bypass (near Sullivan Close) to the Kinnegar Wastewater Treatment works site.

A new innovative structural spray lining technology was used on short sections of the main to minimise disruption when crossing the A2 carriageway and railway line. This work will enhance the sewerage infrastructure in the area and reduce the maintenance required on the network along this busy route.

NI Water’s Senior Project Manager Peter Ferguson said: “This challenging contract took place along the busy Holywood bypass route and also involved extensive pipe laying to improve the existing pipe sections situated at the hard-shoulder of the A2 and under the existing Bangor to Belfast railway line.

“The team is proud to be the first in Northern Ireland to employ a new innovative structural lining technology, which is a special underground structural lining spray, used to improve sewer pipelines. The new lining helped the team work more efficiently, as well as reducing the impact on this main arterial route between Belfast and Bangor, with challenging constraints involved such as working close to a high pressure gas main and other services.”

PJ Mc Caffrey, Contracts Director for GRAHAM, added: “We’re delighted to have completed this complex installation, utilising an innovative approach working with NI Water to reduce the impacts of the works on the surrounding area.

“Proactive engagement of key stakeholders was key to the scheme’s success, with complex interface management required to mitigate the significant impacts of road and rail closures as well as to protect the high-pressure gas main, an extremely sensitive element of the works.

“Our aim is to deliver lasting impact on all of our projects and to transform and improve the built environment for the communities we serve. This scheme is a great example of innovation and our expertise in the water sector and we look forward to continuing our relationship with NI Water on future projects.”