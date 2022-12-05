NI Water Celebrates Triple Success at 2022 Green Apple Awards

NI Water have scooped three ‘Gold’ Green Apple Awards for their Ballykelly and Clabby Wastewater Treatment Projects.

The Gold accolades – the most prestigious of the Green Apple Environmental Best Practice Awards – were presented to NI Water at a recent ceremony at Westminster in respect of the Environmental Improvements and Sustainable Development portrayed on the wastewater treatment works constructed at Clabby (outside Fivemiletown) and Ballykelly.

NI Water’s contractor for both projects, Maghera-based BSG, was also presented with a Green Apple Award.

John Griffin NI Water’s Head of Wastewater Infrastructure Capital Delivery said: “This is a tremendous achievement for NI Water and our contracting supply chain and is fitting recognition for the fantastic work that has taken place at Clabby and Ballykelly Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW).

“The new Ballykelly and Clabby treatment plants, which were project managed on behalf of NI Water by RPS, are leading the way with sustainable solutions to wastewater treatment, utilising more eco-friendly wastewater treatment approaches including reed beds and maximising the use of renewables as part of the treatment process. These forward-thinking designs are providing natural, long-term and resilient solutions for the Clabby and Ballykelly areas.”

The Green Apple Environment Awards aim to showcase, reward and promote environmental best practice around the world. The Green Apple Environment Awards were launched in 1994 by The Green Organisation and have become well established as one of the most popular environmental campaigns in the world.

They have now extended into the Green World Awards – the biggest environmental awards campaign on Earth, with entries from Governments, Ministries and Regional Authorities as well as companies, organisations, and communities across the entire private and public sectors.